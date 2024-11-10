Call for all to be our Brother’s Keeper

The stories of orphaned toddlers without any means to a basic life, of widows crammed in one-roomed mud and wattle shelters, of the terminally ill without any medical care awaiting the end of their earthly pilgrimage, the disabled without a helping hand in sight, of grannies committed to graveyard shifts to cater for their dozen grand kids, are way too common in most of our societies.

They are all around us; in our neighbourhoods, work stations, on the street corners, on the highways, in the towns and villages. But we can never grow numb to them. The ones without seared hearts cannot turn a blind eye in the midst of such dire need, yet individual responsibilities and limitations mean one can only stretch so far. But with a united front perhaps, we could move mountains.

It’s this present and pressing concern of the vulnerable around us, the power of unity and the call to be our brother’s keeper that drew Prophet Elvis Mbonye leader of the Zoe Fellowship to embark on 12 weeks of evangelism.

Addressing both the physical and especially the spiritual needs of the people will be at the centre of the outreach programme launched last week at the Zoe Grounds, Kigo, Lweza.

Among the over 1,200 and 200 individuals and families respectively that graced the launch, were notable attendees such as a host of local leaders in and around Munyonyo, Salaama, Kigo and Makindye, the leaders of from the Nsambya Police Baracks, which houses over 15,000 families as well as the founder of The Harvey’s Cerebral Palsy Foundation, an organisation dedicated to creating an all-inclusive environment for children living with Cerebral palsy in Uganda.

Harvey’s Cerebral Palsy Foundation proprietor Dorothy Kisarale, told her own plight, a reflection of many in attendance.

Her son, born in 2019, is the inspiration behind her life’s pursuit. Born healthy, the baby and happy mother were discharged from the hospital a day later.

But the joys of a new born were soon replaced with sadness and uncertainty when a three-day bout of jaundice severely damaged Harvey’s brain resulting into cerebral palsy. It’s this pain and challenges of raising her baby boy that birthed The Harvey’s Cerebral Palsy Foundation, that today supports over hundred children and single mothers experiencing a similar plight.

In view of concerning state of affairs, Prophet Mbonye pledged that; “We are showing the world that we are our brother’s keeper, in other wards we care. Whatever bondage they have, we are here for them. Whether it be physical, any kind of limitation, or spiritual, but above all the spiritual.”

Appreciating God’s relevance

He further revealed that the community outreach mission will spread out beyond Munyonyo, Buziga, Kigo and Makindye to the wider Kampala, Western, Eastern and Northern Uganda.

He reasoned that it is only then that the people that have ignored God will appreciate His relevance in their lives.

Prophet Mbonye noted that the impact of the evangelism programme will be tangibly felt. He spoke of a time when organized crime, specifically, robberies and thefts that have especially plagued the city and its suburbs will significantly diminish due to a change of heart by the authorities behind the heinous acts.

“We are going to eliminate all the works of the devil from this land. What you see as lack, bondage, poverty, sickness, hate, anger, misery. We know where it comes from. We have come to deal directly with where it is coming from; destroy and dismantle it. Once again you will begin to see Uganda shine, and shine. It will be so easy, once again to live in this nation,” he optimistically declared.

The Gospel minister further emphasized that it is the children of God, not politicians, that make life easy in a nation. He revealed that the moment the light of God shines to a given threshold, a positive change in a nation is inevitable.

“It is the light of God that will set the people free. And as the people are set free, the nation is set free. All of a sudden you will see a people who seemed like they could not access any kind of wealth, all of a sudden become innovators, inventors, tapping into resources that could not be accounted for before,” he said.

The purpose of the 12 weeks of evangelism is to make sure that the Kingdom of God is indeed in operation. But along that course, before some can access the grace of God that can edify and build them up, they will be blessed materially.

Whilst starting out with what he termed as a mustard seed; a month’s worth of foodstuffs and other household necessities, the Prophet has his sights set to a time when his ministry will be able to undertake some of the government household welfare upliftment programs.

“We will go and tell them (the government); ‘How can we rescue your coffers?’ Some people will listen to the language of money before they listen to the language of the spirit. When we give them the material substance, we shall tell them where it comes from and they will come here and kneel down and we bless them. And they will start thriving also. We are here to be a blessing,” he said.