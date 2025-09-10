Carlo Acutis becomes the first millennial saint

Last Sunday, Pope Leo canonised Carlo Acutis, often called "God's influencer." Unlike many children who are reluctant to attend church, Acutis was deeply devout from an early age. He willingly attended services and paid full attention, even requesting to be taken to church as a young child to, in his words, greet Jesus.

The birth and life of Carlo Acutis

Carlo Acutis was born on May 3, 1991 London, England, to Antonio Salzano and Andrea Acutis. At the age of four, Acutis told his parents that his dead grandmother had visited him in his dream, and asked him to pray for her soul which was stuck in purgatory. His non-religious parents thought their child was probably hallucinating. At the age of five, Acutis and his family moved to Milan, Italy. While his family did not have the time to attend holy Mass, Acutis attended Mass on a daily basis.

Acutis begged his parents to at least visit holy sites, thinking it could at least bring an impact on their faith. On June 16, 1998 at the age of seven, he received his first communion in a closed monastery of the Ambrosian rite. He felt a lot of people did not understand the value of the holy Mass, because if they did, they would go to church on a daily basis, to participate in it.

His love for the Eucharist

In church, most little children do not willingly take the Eucharist, but follow their parents' orders. Acutis willingly took the Eucharist, which he believed was his highway to heaven, despite his young age. While his peers wore luxurious clothes and often showed off, Acutis chose to wear simple clothes, to save his money to help the unfortunate.

In a generation of computer addiction, Acutis dedicated only an hour to computer games per week, and told his mother he could control a computer, but it could never control him.

He used his great computer skills to create a website cataloging Eucharistic miracles around the world, with the goal of bringing people closer to Christ, through modern technology. He did not only love the Eucharist, but Mother Mary as well, and often prayed through her holy name.

Blessed Carlo Acutis death

In 2006, Acutis fell ill and was diagnosed with incurable leukemia. Two months before his illness, a video of him saying he was destined to die, circulated on the Internet, but became more popular after his death, because he had predicted his own death.

What appeared like a flu quickly worsened, and he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of acute promyelocytic leukemia (M3), one of the most severe types of leukemia. Doctors did their best to treat him but the disease advanced rapidly. Acutis accepted his illness with remarkable faith, offering his sufferings for the church and Pope. A few days following his diagnosis, his condition deteriorated and he passed away on October, 12, 2006, in Monza, Italy. To fulfill his wish, Acutis was buried in Assisi. His relics are preserved in a silicone wax figure, and lay in St Mary Major, Assisi.

Beatification and canonisation

Acutis was beatified on October 10, 2020 , there by adding the title Blessed, to his name. His canonisation was approved by pope Francis in 2024, and was scheduled for April 27, 2025,but Pope Francis reposed to God, on April 21, there by delaying Acutis' canonisation. Following his two famous miracles; where a Brazilian boy was cured from a rare pancreatic disease after praying to Blessed Acutis to intervene, and a 21 year old girl who recovered from a severe brain injury after a bicycle accident after praying through him, Acutis was set for canonisation.

Besides those two famous miracles through his name, Acutis predicted the birth of his twin sisters, Francesca and Michele, who were born four years after his death. His canonisation was presided over by Pope Leo XIV on September 7. This event made him the first millennial saint, and he was canonised together with Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassat.