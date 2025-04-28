Conclave to elect new pope starts on May 7, Vatican says

Roman Catholic cardinals will begin their secret conclave to elect the new leader of the global Church on May 7, the Vatican said on Monday, confirming what a source had previously told Reuters.

The date was decided during a closed-door meeting of cardinals at the Vatican, the first since the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday.

Some 135 cardinals, all under the age of 80 and from across the world, are eligible to take part in the conclave and decide who should be the next leader of the 1.4-billion-member Church.

The 16th-century Sistine Chapel, where conclaves are held, was closed to tourists on Monday to allow for preparations.

The previous two conclaves, held in 2005 and 2013, lasted just two days. But Swedish cardinal Anders Arborelius said on Monday that the coming conclave may take longer, as many of the cardinals appointed by Pope Francis have never met each other.

Francis made a priority of appointing cardinals from places that had never had them, such as Myanmar, Haiti and Rwanda.

"We don't know each other," said Arborelius, one of about 135 cardinals under the age of 80 who will enter the conclave.

The earliest the conclave could have begun was May 6, the Vatican said. Starting it a day later means cardinals will have slightly more time for their general discussions ahead of the momentous ballot.

The average length of the past 10 conclaves is three days.

Francis, pope since 2013, died aged 88 on April 21. His funeral on Saturday and a procession through Rome to his burial place at the Basilica of St. Mary Major attracted crowds estimated at more than 400,000.

German cardinal Walter Kasper told La Repubblica newspaper that the outpouring of mourners for Francis indicated that Catholics wanted the next pope to continue with his reforming style of papacy.

Francis, the first pope from Latin America, tried to open up the often staid Church to some new conversations. He allowed debate on issues such as ordaining women as clergy and outreach to LGBTQ Catholics.

"The People of God voted with their feet," said Kasper, who is 92 and will not take part in the conclave. "I am convinced that we must go ahead in the footsteps of Francis."

However, a bloc of conservative cardinals are certain to push back against this and seek a pope who reasserts traditions and reins in Francis' vision of a more inclusive Church.









FACTBOX-What happens now, following the funeral of Pope Francis

Here is what happens next in the Roman Catholic Church following the funeral of Pope Francis, after his death at the age of 88, and the announcement of the start of the conclave on May 7.

** The funeral marked the start of a nine-day period of mourning for the Church.

** The College of Cardinals oversees the day-to-day business of the Church during the period between the death of the pope and a new one being elected. They have limited power and much of the central Church administration grinds to a halt.

** The conclave to elect a new popewill start in the Vatican's Sistine Chapelon May 7.

** All cardinals under the age of 80 can take part in the secret ballot. They need a majority of at least two-thirds plus one to elect the new pope, so the voting can take several rounds spread over numerous days. When the election is concluded, the new pope is asked if he accepts and what name he wishes to take.

** The world learns a pope has been elected when an official burns the paper ballots with special chemicals to make white smoke pour from the chapel's chimney. They use other chemicals to make black smoke indicating an inconclusive vote.

** A senior cardinal steps onto the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to announce "Habemus Papam" (We have a pope). The new pope then appears and gives the crowd in the square his blessing.



