Don't take advantage of festive season to commit sin - cleric cautions 

Ugandans should use the festive season to pray for the revival and restoration of things that were destroyed before and during Covid -19 outbreak, instead of using the holiday to commit crimes, apostle Ronald Hope of Full Knowledge of God International Ministries Zzana, has said.

While addressing a press conference during the ongoing crusade at Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku, a Kampala suburb, the cleric urged Ugandans to take advantage of the festive period to pray for the revival and restoration of all sectors of the economy, peace, unity and putting God first in whatever they do.

"We are soon celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ our Saviour and ushering in a new year. Let us use this moment to intercede with the Lord to change things which are not going on well in our lives, in our country and the world at large. Covid - 19 changed so many things but with prayer and fear of God, life will not remain the same. Desist from evil deeds that come with the festive season excitement like, overdrinking, stealing, fornicating and fighting," he said.

Christians all over the world are set to celebrate Christmas next week.Thereafter, the world will be ushering in the year 2023.

Uganda and other countries have in the last two years had restricted celebrations due to Covid- 19 induced lockdown.

Ms Violet Namugenyi, a junior pastor attached to Full Knowledge of God Ministries said Christians should also denounce acts like homosexuality that are assumed to be normal yet they are not.