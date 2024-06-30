Fathers are a blessing to society

‘The Lord had said to Abram.., “I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing” (Genesis 2:1-3)

Fathers’ Day is an occasion for us to honor all fathers, grandfathers, stepfathers, cultural fathers/leaders, civic fathers/leaders as well as spiritual Fathers/leaders, living or dead. They are a blessing to society, and we thank them for blessing us with lives of dedication, endurance, and love. We thank God for this reverent vocation.

“Father” is the greatest title we can ascribe to God. “For this reason I kneel before the Father, from whom his whole family in heaven and on earth derives its name.” (Ephesians 3:14-15).

A family is based on fatherhood; it gets its name from the father. An orphan is described as fatherless. Fatherhood should, hence, be exalted as the greatest vocation for man, and every man should be proud to be called father.

Jesus, however, chastises those who simply desire the title “father”, but usurp the honor, power and authority due to God (Matthew 23:1-12). He calls for servant-leadership (Luke 22:24-27).

Taken as acronym, “FATHER” may stand for faith, available, teacher, humble, emotionally intelligent and resourceful.

The father represents God, and he ought to be a man of faith. God made Abraham a father of nations, owing to his faith. It is in the father’s faith that the entire family will grow in the ways of God and attract His blessings. Faith in God also implies that the father is fully committed to a life-long relationship with wife and children.

As a man of faith, the father sacrifices himself for the good of the family, to the extent of foregoing the enjoyment of his sensual desires.

The father is the priest of the family. He assumes responsibility for the practicing of the faith in the home. He prays for his wife and children. He blesses the family members at bedtime and as children leave for school, work or travel. The father introduces his family to the faith community and to society.

Fatherhood implies availability. Absentee fathers are a menace to society. A father should be approachable, attentive, listening, caring and protective of each and every family member.

He ought to plan and provide a sense of direction for the family. He should respect and nurture the vocation of each family member.

Fatherhood implies teaching. The father transmits life skills, faith and cultural values, by word and example.

Fathers who disregard this ministry, would be teaching their children to be disobedient. A humble father should also be ready to learn from his family members and from his own mistakes.

The father must exercise some degree of emotional intelligence. This will enable him pay enough attention to the needs of each and every family member, while at the same time being able to attend to his own needs. He ought to respect, value, approve and accord justice, as well as mercy, in order to uplift the entire family.

Fatherhood goes beyond biological reproduction. The father ought to provide for the family by being resourceful and hardworking. He must teach the rest of the family members to do the same. Jesus was associated with carpentry, the trade of His father Joseph.

Cultural, and civic leadership is intended to minister in the name of God for the good of the people, indiscriminately (Romans 13:4). Titles of nobility, like the “First Family”, “His Excellence”, “His Highness”, “His Worship”, “Minister”, “Honorable” “Chairperson”, etc, invite greater obligation to humble service.

The fatherhood of spiritual leaders, is a share in God’s fatherhood, at a higher level. Titles like “His Holiness” the “Holy Father”, “His Eminence”, “His Grace”, “Monsignor” (My Lord), “Venerable” “Most Reverend” “Very Reverend”, “Right Reverend”, “Reverend Father”, etc, reveal this status. Some of them sacrifice their right to fathering a biological family, for total dedication to the service of the spiritual family (celibacy). Jesus did the same.