God redeems us to give Him due reverence

“Hallowed be Thy Name” (Matthew 6:9). This petition, from the “Our Father” prayer, calls for our serious attention and internalisation. It asks that God’s name be recognised, honoured and revered as sacred. Jesus teaches it after observing an apparent deficit in this mindset and practice among humans. As the human society evolves, it registers progress, but also tends to shed off some values along the way. Reverence is an enduring value or thread which knits successive generations together. Reverence pertains to God. When the living God is not reverenced, moral absolutes are not either. Then the human society falls apart. The fall of humankind was linked to irreverence to God; seeking equality with Him. Restoration of reverence is part of God’s work of redemption of mankind from the fall. The call of Moses, in the context of the

“Burning Bush”, very dramatically spells a landmark in this plan (Exodus 3:14). Spiritually, the bush stands for the invisible nature of God. The flames represent God’s holiness. Moses is told to remove his sandals, because he was standing on holy ground. Moses became a teacher of reverencing divine presence. After introducing Himself to Moses as “I am who I am”, (God who is), God sends Moses on a mission to redeem the Israelis from paganism in Egypt. When Moses brought them to Mt Sinai, God made a Covenant with them, turning them into a consecrated nation. The Ten commandments generally teach us to reverence God and His creation, especially human beings. Each of the over 300 names for God given in the Bible, is a revelation of the holy and sacred character of God. Never are they to be uttered or treated lightly.

The only attribute of God repeated three times in the Bible is, "Holy, holy, holy is the Lord Almighty" (Isaiah 6:3). it was revealed to Isaiah, preparing him for the mission to prophecy among His people. Reverence is “the virtue that keeps human beings from trying to act like gods.”, says philosopher Paul Woodruff. We show reverence to God by worship and obedience to His will. Our worship should not be casual, resembling the superficial entertainment world. The name of Jesus must be revered, because it is only in that we are saved. It is in the same name that our prayers are heard by God (John 14:13-14). We should reverence those whom God has placed in positions of honour and authority above us. These include parents, cultural, religious and civic leaders (1 Peter 2:17). Parents have an inalienable duty of inculcating reverence in the lives of children (Proverbs 22:6).

Traditionally, children never casually uttered their parents names, as it is today. The aim was to inculcate reverence. This is the way Jesus was brought up in the home of Nazareth (Luke 2:51). Unfortunately, our society, including well-intentioned believers, vainly use the name of God daily. The word vain means empty of content or insincere. We must not swear or make exclamations like: ‘God knows’, ‘Oh my God’, ‘Good God’ ‘Lord God gracious’, etc. We must never use God’s name to justify things. Many wars have been fought in the name of God; claiming God is on our side to help us justify our position. God abhors the donation of ill-gotten wealth, as it offends His name (Proverbs 10:2). Another way God's name is misused is through intimidation: "God told me to tell you”.

Still, another way is through profanity. It means treating with irreverence or contempt something regarded as sacred. Sacred space, sacred time, sacred books and all instruments used in worship should be reverenced. Sadly, some people use God's name to impress how spiritual they are. They employ spiritual sounding phrases and words while their heart is not in it. It Is irreverent to playfully use slogans like, ‘The Lord is good.. and that is His nature, wow!; inviting applause. Some people commit blasphemy by using Gods name, or using their God-given gifts, to get money and fame. We may swear by God’s name, only for legitimate reasons, and with the intention of being true to our promises. God's name stands for his character as embodied through his actions and behavior. To quote a certain preacher, “Let's be ambassadors for God, not an embarrassment to Him”.

