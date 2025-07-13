Heavenly dad goals: Lessons from the Holy Trinity

As Christians celebrated Trinity Sunday and Father’s Day, the reflection turned to how the divine bond of Father, Son, and Holy Spirit once inspired and still models the sacred structure of the human family.

Last month, Trinity Sunday highlighted the blessed mystery of the intimacy of God: Father, Son and Spirit, which is at the heart of the Christian faith. It reveals that God is a family.

The human family, created in God's image and likeness, is at the same time a reflection of the Holy Trinity, three Persons in one Divine Nature (Genesis 1:27).

Celebrating fathers

By God’s design on the third Sunday in June, we observe Father's Day. We honour human fathers, celebrate fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.

This observance was initiated by Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, in 1909, to honour her father, William Jackson Smart, who raised six children as a single parent. She drew inspiration from the celebration of Mother’s Day. The reality of the Holy Trinity is a mystery.

The Father is a distinct Person; the Son is a distinct Person; and the Holy Spirit is a distinct Person. We can distinguish between them but we cannot separate them. Yet, being so central to Christian faith and life, it has to become a daily living reality.

The Human Family teaches us about who God is, and what it means for Him to be the Holy Trinity. Throughout scripture, God shows us an intimate view of the relationship between Christ, the Son, and God the Father.

Father’s Day is the time we designate to appreciate our earthly fathers and our Heavenly Father, just as Jesus did. “Then Jesus lifted His eyes upward and said, “Father, I thank You that You have heard Me.”

(John 11:42). For Christians, it is about being grateful to the Heavenly Father for those men. The word father is important for Christians because it is the name in which Jesus taught us to call God. Our earthly fathers have been given authority to lead the family, to be faithful to God. The biblical definition of a family is fatherhood.

Paul writes: “For this reason, I kneel before the Father, from whom his whole family in heaven and on earth derives its name.” (Ephesians 3:14-15). The father should exercise this authority lovingly, firmly, with a serving and giving attitude; following Jesus Christ as head of God’s spiritual family, the Church (Ephesians 5:23-25).

The father is commanded to foster a positive relationship with his family. The mother must be treated with the necessary respect and consideration. Children who witness affection, respectfulness, and sacrificial behaviour, especially from the father, are more likely to relay the same later in life.

In this way, they demonstrate the true meaning of a loving relationship with God as heavenly Father through His Son Jesus Christ in the power of the Spirit. When God became man, in Jesus, the Second person of the Trinity, He did not spend His life in the Temple circles, but instead spent much of it in the holy family of Nazareth. Joseph was a loving and selfless father, who was dedicated to God and to his family (Matthew 13:55). He is the human role model of earthly fathers.

Relationships

At times, fathers fail to relate well with their spouses and children. They are sometimes over-concentrated on themselves and on their work, worse still, on their own individual fulfilment, that they even forget the family.

The absence of the father causes gaps and wounds that, over time, can create a sense of orphanhood. It generates problems such as broken families, aggressive behaviour among children, as well as financial and social ills and poverty. From a biblical point of view, this problem originated with the fall of humans into sin (Genesis 3:1-24). Jesus taught us to reconnect to our Father in heaven through prayer (Matthew 6:9-13). Prayer life in the home is indispensable for restoring family life and enjoying God as the heavenly Father.

The father is the priest in the home means. He leads prayers and prays particularly for his wife, children, and for the needs of his household. Father figures can include biological fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, fathers-in-law, guardians (such as foster parents), male relatives, and family friends who play an important role in a child’s life.

On societal scale, fatherhood includes religious, political, civic and cultural leaders. It is time to encourage them and to appreciate their role. May God to bless them all.