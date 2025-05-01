I was there: A tribute to Pope Francis

On Palm Sunday 2025, I stood among thousands in St Peter’s Square in Rome, with friends and family, witnessing history, faith, and legacy converge in a moment I will forever cherish. I was there when the world unknowingly bid farewell to a shepherd who walked humbly with God and led billions with a heart of compassion. Pope Francis, a beacon of humility, love, and servant leadership, gave us one of his final public blessings, and I was divinely positioned to receive it.

Pope Francis was not just a pontiff but a living testament to God's mercy and grace. His papacy broke barriers, touched the forgotten, uplifted the marginalised, and reminded the world that true greatness is found in service. From the slums of Buenos Aires to the grand halls of the Vatican, he carried the fragrance of Christ, simple, sincere, and spirit-filled.

As a Ugandan, standing in the Vatican that day, I felt the weight and wonder of what Pope Francis meant to Africa and the world. He was a friend to our continent, a voice for peace, justice, and the dignity of every human being. His visit to Uganda in 2015 remains etched in our national memory, a moment when he honoured the Ugandan Martyrs and rekindled our spiritual identity as a nation rooted in faith.

"I was there" is more than a statement of presence; it is a declaration of gratitude. I was there to witness a man of God who redefined leadership, not by power, but by profound civility, humility, and divine purpose. His message echoed beyond Vatican walls, calling each of us to live with compassion, to care for creation, to welcome the stranger, and to walk the narrow path of love.

As Uganda joins the world in mourning and celebrating the life of Pope Francis, let us not only remember his words but embody his example. Let us be bridges of peace, instruments of mercy, and vessels of hope in our communities.

Pope Francis, your legacy lives on. You reminded us that holiness is not distant, it is found in everyday acts of kindness, courage, and humility. I was there, and I am forever changed.

May your soul rest in eternal peace, Servant of God.