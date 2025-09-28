Only the truth can liberate society

During His public ministry of teaching, healing and freeing people from demonic possession, Jesus oftentimes forbade them to publicise Him. Yet there are also times when He even commanded them to announce His miracles as a revelation of His liberating mission from evil. One might wonder as to the reason behind the two scenarios.

In the first instance, Jesus forbade beneficiaries of His miracles to publicise Him, because He feared the Jews and those who wanted to shut him down.

The Jews had many misconceptions of who the Messiah was going to be. Some did not believe there would be a Messiah; others thought there would be two Messiahs (a king descended from David and a Levite priest); still others were waiting for a warrior-king to overthrow the Romans.

But Jesus’ Messiahship was different. In many cases, Jesus wanted to introduce Himself to people first, before telling them He was the Messiah; so He could teach them things without the baggage of their expectations influencing the way they heard the things He said to them. Hence, to proclaim Jesus as Messiah prematurely would have kept people from hearing His essential teaching.

Here we may consider the case of the leper who did not comply with Jesus’ instruction to keep quiet about the miracle of his cure. He attracted such huge crowds that it became very hard for Jesus to preach; yet, preaching, not healing, was His primary objective (see Luke 4:42-43).

With regard to demons, Jesus understandably did not want them to proclaim who He was, lest people associate Him with demons, or the demons misrepresent Him. Naturally, one’s opponent would be the last person to wish him well. The endorsement by obviously troubled and demonically-controlled people could hardly enhance Jesus' reputation, but only discredit it. That would be the last kind of endorsement Jesus needed!

There is also the issue of the demons creating destruction. They would creating a scene, with the intention of interrupting and drawing attention away from Jesus' teaching. This would prevent the truth from being known, for the resultant change of heart and true liberation.

Deception by demons would be another issue at hand. They can only tell half-truths or naked lies. That is how Satan deceived Adam and Eve. “Now the serpent was more crafty than any of the wild animals the Lord God had made. He said to the woman, “Did God really say, ‘You must not eat from any tree in the garden’?.. You will not certainly die.” (Genesis 3:1-4). The woman ate and ushered in the sin of the world.

Jesus was very wise. Even His own people of Nazareth were amazed at His extraordinary gift of wisdom. In that respect, He is credited for His keen sense of timing. According to prophecy, Jesus had to die in Jerusalem at the Passover.

There are several passages which show Jesus’ sense of timing and His caution to not come out too early. He was born at the right time (Galatians 4:4).

In John 6:15 we read that some people, hearing that Jesus was the Messiah, wanted to come and make him their king, by force! He refused because it was not the right time. When Jesus was transfigured before three of His disciples, he forbade them to tell anyone, until He had risen from the dead, because they were uncertain of His true identity.

However, once the timing was right, Jesus revealed Himself as King on Palm Sunday. After His Passion, death and resurrection, He appeared to His followers and commissioned them to teach the whole truth for the salvation to everyone (Matthew 28:19-20).

Jesus identifies Himself with the truth: “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life” (John 14:6). Publicising half-truth is divisive of His Church; discrediting His mission to save the world. The Christian ministry must be grounded in the truth. Christians must study God’s Word, with due respect to the interpretation and doctrine of the Church.

Jesus says if people get to know the truth, they will be set free (John 8:32). The media must be at the service of the truth. “If Christians are not in the media, they risk being absent from the modern world – a world that needs the Good News,” says Jean-Claude Cardinal Turcotte of Montreal and member of the Pontifical Council for Social Communications.

On September 7, 2025, Pope Leo XIV canonised Carlo Acutis (15). He built multilingual websites to spread Catholic teaching, later earning him the nickname “God’s influencer”.