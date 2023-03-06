Pastor Bugingo forgives family, begs to meet his daughters seven years later

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, the proprietor of House of Prayer Ministries International located at Makerere -Kikoni has forgiven his children after seven years of cutting off communication.

He announced the decision to the congregation during Sunday service, saying it has taken him quite some time to heal.

"I don't want to miss heaven, I have forgiven all my children. It has taken me so long to heal but I am forgiving them for everything," the controversial pastor said.

The said daughters are; Doreen Gift Bugingo, Winnie Treasure Bugingo and Jennifer Blessed Bugingo.

Pastor Bugingo said the last born to his ex-wife, Pastor Teddy Naluswa is innocent and doesn't know what is transpiring.

"I have not had access to Isaac Bugingo for five years. He is not aware of what is going on lately. But I always put him in the hands of God, for He is the one who has been providing for him for all that long," he revealed.

On when the daughters are to meet him, the Canan land pastor said he is just waiting for them to show up.

"What a day we are waiting for, to see my daughters at this pulpit one day. Even if it's tonight, still they know where to find me," he told the congregation.

A photo montage of House of Prayer Ministries pastor, Aloysius Bugingo and his estranged wife Teddy. FILE/COURTESY PHOTO

Since they last had a chat, he revealed no one had ever called or even sent a text message.

"I have never blocked anyone's phone. They are free to call or send a message."

He as well prayed for them to live a happy life and sent them blessings as their father.

Last month, his firstborn Gift Bugingo graduated with a Master’s Degree in Telecommunication Engineering from Makerere University and his second born, Treasure Bugingo also graduated from the United Kingdom as an aerospace engineer.

In 2019, Pastor Bugingo filed a divorce petition against his matrimonial wife Teddy Naluswa, outlining 22 grounds to support the divorce. They were among others; being disrespectful to him and being in constant communication with his known rivals.