Phaneroo services, come rain or shine

From 1,200 at Theatre Labonita to 15,000 at Phaneroo Grounds, the ministry continues to thrive as it turns 11. Every Thursday evening, as the sun dips over Kampala, thousands of believers’ stream into Phaneroo Grounds in Naguru.

They come in taxis, on boda Bodas, private cars and sometimes on foot. Whether it rains or shines, they gather. Whether traffic bites or fatigue kicks in after a long day at work, they gather. It’s not just tradition, it’s hunger it’s conviction, it’s Phaneroo.

As Phaneroo Ministries International marks its 11th anniversary this August, it does so having held over 540 Thursday services and more than 350 Sunday services since its launch in August 2014. And each of these gatherings has been a fresh outpouring of the word, worship, prophecy, and transformation.

The journey began humbly, with just 1,200 people crowding into Theatre Labonita where many stood in corridors, others sat on stairs.

The hunger was undeniable and the presence of God tangible. Within months, the venue could no longer contain the crowds. Phaneroo shifted to MTN Arena, Lugogo, where its footprint expanded even further. But that, too, proved small for a vision God had destined to touch nations. The ministry moved to the UMA Multipurpose Hall, and as the multitudes continued to grow, the services spilled over into the open-air grounds of the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) Show Grounds.

Today, Phaneroo services are hosted at Phaneroo Grounds in Naguru, an open venue that now accommodates more than 20,000 people every week. And that number continues to grow.

It is one of the few fellowships in the country where people consistently attend midweek services at this scale and with unrelenting zeal.

“We have never been about buildings. We are about building men,” says Apostle Grace Lubega, the founder and vision bearer of Phaneroo.

“The early church gathered in upper rooms and open fields, what mattered most was that heaven met earth whenever they came together. That is our story.”

Indeed, it is not the venue that draws people, it is the presence of God and the integrity of the Word preached. Whether on a soaked Thursday with umbrellas rising like flowers in a wet field or under the blazing sun of a Sunday morning, people have not stopped gathering.

And it’s not just Kampala. Through Phaneroo’s 670+ Manifest Centres across Uganda and internationally, the Thursday and Sunday services are livestreamed and followed in real-time. From Kasese to Canada, believers have aligned their weeks around the rhythm of these gatherings.

The Sunday services, though started later, have also become a cornerstone of Phaneroo’s spiritual life, offering deeper teaching, family engagement, and corporate worship. Families come with their children, couples take notes together, and university students fill rows with Bibles open and hearts expectant. And at the centre of it all is Apostle Grace Lubega, the man whose voice and teachings have become a prophetic compass to a generation.

His sermons are known for their profound revelation, scriptural depth, and life-transforming impact. “I believe every time a man sits under the word of God, his destiny is realigned,” Apostle Grace once shared.

“That’s why we don’t preach to entertain; we preach to deliver, to build, and to send.”

But even when Apostle Grace is away, whether ministering abroad or in personal retreat, the services never miss a beat. A team of pastors, trained, anointed, and seasoned in the word, always steps in to continue the work. Men like Pastor Zach Mutyaba, Pastor Modesta Sweeney, Pastor Rohi Bright, and others have led services with the same power and reverence, ensuring consistency and continuity.

The Phaneroo pulpit is not a one-man show but a well-oiled altar sustained by prayer, study, and vision. To many, Thursday is no longer just a day, it’s a lifeline. Testimonies abound from people who were healed, saved, delivered, or received direction during a Thursday evening service. Businesses have been revived, families reconciled, and dreams birthed in those gatherings.

As the ministry prepared to celebrate 11 years yesterday, the faithful were preparing for yet another unforgettable experience. The services that have formed the heartbeat of Phaneroo for over a decade took centre stage in thanksgiving, worship, and vision casting for the next phase of the ministry.