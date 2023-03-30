Ramadhan tip: How to break the fast and the benefits  

Iftar is the name of the meal eaten by Muslims at sunset to break their fast during Ramadhan. As already explained, do not to eat too much during Iftar. The general routine that the majority of Muslims follow is that they eat their dinner along with the Iftar (breaking fast). A better way would be to drink water, eat a few dates or fruits such as bananas, water melon, maybe a snack and drink water. You would be surprised to find out that you won’t feel as hungry as you expected. In fact, you might not even notice the fact that you haven’t eaten dinner.

Note that it is a highly recommended act to open the fast with a date or sweet banana. If dates are not available, the recommendation goes to opening it with water. Indeed, the essence of fasting during Ramadhan is spiritual. At Iftar time, Allah (SWT) shows special mercy and love to those who have been fasting, and especially to those who have provided food for others. Nevertheless, this holy month also offers a number of benefits for both the mind and body.