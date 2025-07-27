Serve God through domestic tourism

“Uganda Zaabu” is a Luganda expression meaning Uganda is well endowed with wonderful natural resources.

Having benefited from travels abroad, I strongly believe Uganda is a home to be proud of. The code-name Pearl of Africa by Sir Winston Churchill, in 1907, should be more than a slogan. It is on this note that the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, has embarked on an advocacy drive for domestic tourism.

Domestic tourism refers to any type of travel undertaken by citizens within their borders for leisure, business, religious pilgrimage, or other personal reasons.

Domestic tours have a unique position in helping people understand the importance of the environment and the need to respect and protect it.

Such a mindset is destined to mitigate the ongoing destruction of the environment (ecocide). Given their influence in society, religious leaders can be significant advocates for domestic tourism and the conservation of nature.

I have recently, along with several other religious leaders, under the umbrella of Inter-religious Council of Uganda, been a beneficiary of a fully-paid trip by the ministry, to Murchison Falls National Park.

The purpose of the trip was three-fold: to provide an opportunity for religious leaders to familiarise themselves with Uganda's tourism products; to facilitate discussion on the way forward; and to promote discussion and consensus building on joint ventures and partnerships between the government and religious institutions.

Treasures

During our trip, we were informed there are 10 national parks in Uganda. Murchison Falls National Park is the largest and oldest national park. It has been described as a destination where nature’s raw power and breathtaking beauty come alive. This park offers safari experiences that blend adventure, serenity, and a deep connection to nature.

The park is said to be home to more than 76 mammal species, including majestic elephants, elegant giraffes, and stealthy lions. Bird enthusiasts will marvel at the 450 bird species. The River Nile is Africa’s longest, north-flowing into the Mediterranean Sea. It flows through the heart of the park, offering visitors a “front-row seat” to its wonders.

A boat cruise to the base of Murchison Falls is a must. The iconic Murchison Falls is where the mighty River Nile squeezes through a narrow gorge with thunderous force. No wonder it has been a traditional sanctuary for worshipping God in the wonders of His creation.

The park’s diverse landscapes of the Savannah and the large Budongo Forest Reserve offer endless opportunities to reconnect with nature while enjoying some chimpanzee trekking.

Drivers are cautioned to drive with due respect to the animals that tend to roam about the roads. We were able to be in close range with a lioness, simply because she had already had a good meal.

After a day of exploring, one can unwind in style at one of the park’s eco-lodges. Eco-friendly utilities are recommended. Organised safari tours are educational experiences that have the power to turn visitors into advocates for conservation. (Safari is Swahili word for an overland journey to observe or hunt wild animals).

They bring in revenue that can offer support to local communities through education and employment opportunities. They also help to support the maintenance and expansion of national parks and wildlife reserves.

Divine angle

The Church teaches that as stewards of God's creation, humans have a responsibility towards the environment. In Genesis 1:28, God commanded human beings to “fill the earth and subdue it; and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the air and over every living thing that moves upon the earth”.

Pope John Paul II called upon Christians to respect and protect the environment so that through nature, people can "contemplate the mystery of the greatness and love of God."

Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato si, mi signore, echoes the message of St Francis of Assisi: “Praise be to you, my Lord, through our Sister, Mother Earth, who sustains and governs us, and who produces various fruit with coloured flowers and herbs”.

“Only by radically reshaping our relationships with God, with our neighbours and with the natural world”, he says, “Can we hope to tackle the threats facing our planet today”.

We closed our trip thanking God for entrusting us with stewardship over the awesome wonders of His creation (Psalm 8). We prayed for the grace to diligently play our part, for our good and the greater glory of His holy name.