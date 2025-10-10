The feedback your church leader needs

There is an old saying that one should not shoot the messenger, yet when the message is difficult, the bearer often bears the brunt of the discomfort. In that tradition, writing on contentious issues can feel as delivering a prophecy no one wants to hear.

Last week, I shared a piece on why I might be leaving my orthodox church, and to say the feedback was overwhelming is an understatement. My phone lit up like a Christmas tree with messages from readers, both known and unknown to me.

While writing often feels like winking at a secret admirer in the dark, this time, the response was clear and resonant. One question from a reader has lingered with me: "Does the clergy truly know what the congregants want?" Too often, it seems, church leaders operate under the assumption that their methods are meeting spiritual needs, while the congregation feels increasingly disconnected. This feedback revealed a profound gap. While many appreciate certain innovations, the consensus points to three areas where the modern church is missing the mark.

The empty noise of modern worship

Many I spoke with expressed a deep yearning for substance in our music. In a well-intentioned effort to be contemporary, we have often replaced the profound, soul-edifying hymns with songs that seem to have little spiritual value. What truth does a congregation glean from lyrics sung in impenetrable Pidgin English or foreign tongues?

When these songs are not published in hymnals, a significant portion of the congregation is left silent; unable to participate in what should be a collective act of worship. We should not stifle artistic talent, but we must be stewards of our worship. Would it be so difficult to establish a committee to vet music, ensuring it serves to uplift the entire congregation, not just cater to a trend?

The spiritual toll of relentless fundraising

The constant pressure to give is actively driving people from the pews. Attending church should not leave one feeling fleeced, as if they have navigated a marketplace instead of a sanctuary. The aggressive, sometimes embarrassing tactics for collection compel many to give beyond their means, even surrendering their transport fare just to avoid scrutiny. This creates an environment where those who cannot match the expected level of giving feel like second-class citizens.

This is a tragic departure from the church's very foundation, a place where the weary, the poor, and the marginalised could find solace. We all desire to see our churches develop, but this must be done with wisdom and transparency. For any major project, let there be a clear plan, a realistic budget, and a defined timeline presented to the congregation. Let us work towards a five-year vision together, rather than funding through a series of spiritual shakedowns. We would do well to remember Christ’s admonition to count the cost before building a tower.

The hunger for substance in the pulpit

Finally, we come to the core of the service; the sermon. I am convinced that Christians are willing to give generously when they feel they have received something invaluable in return; wisdom. Yet, so much of modern preaching leaves a lot to be desired. The guilt-tripping and “pie-in-the-sky” sermons that promise future wealth are not only dangerous but counterproductive to Christ’s message of a meaningful life.

People are starving for sermons that equip them for their daily lives. Teach us how to plan, budget, invest, and recognise godly opportunities. Teach us to manage resources and navigate the complex emotions within our families. In a challenging world, we need our eyes opened with truth, not glazed over with empty promises. A sermon that illuminates the path for practical, faithful living is worth more than any emotional appeal for money.