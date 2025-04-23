Vatican’s future: Could the next pope be black?

For nearly two millennia, the leadership of the Catholic Church has been shaped by the cultural and historical currents of Europe. From the martyrdom of Saint Peter in Rome to the intellectual rigour of Benedict XVI, the papacy has remained firmly anchored in Western tradition.

Yet as the 21st century unfolds, a profound demographic shift within global Catholicism is challenging this centuries-old paradigm. The question now reverberating through Vatican corridors and Catholic communities worldwide is no longer hypothetical but inevitable: Could the next Vicar of Christ be Black? Or might we witness the election of the Church's first Asian pontiff?

The African contenders

Africa's Catholic population has undergone nothing short of a spiritual renaissance in recent decades. While European churches stand half-empty on Sundays, African cathedrals overflow with fervent worshippers. The continent now boasts nearly 250 million Catholics—a number projected to double by 2050. This seismic demographic shift has been accompanied by a rising generation of African prelates whose theological sophistication and pastoral energy are reshaping global Catholicism.

Cardinal Robert Sarah

At the forefront stands Cardinal Robert Sarah of Guinea, whose journey from a remote village to the highest echelons of Vatican power embodies the Church's global future. Now 79, this contemplative conservative has served as Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, where his defence of Latin Mass and traditional doctrine earned him both admiration and controversy. His 2015 book God or Nothing became a manifesto for Catholics yearning for doctrinal clarity in an age of moral relativism. Yet Sarah's candidacy faces formidable obstacles. His advanced age and uncompromising traditionalism may alienate cardinals seeking a pastoral bridge-builder. Moreover, the African episcopate boasts other compelling figures: Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of Congo, whose outspoken advocacy for democracy has made him a moral voice in Central Africa; Cardinal Antoine Kambanda of Rwanda, whose reconciliation work in the shadow of genocide offers profound lessons for a divided Church; and Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana, the first African to lead a Vatican dicastery, whose expertise in social justice could appeal to reform-minded electors.

The Asian horizon

While Africa's Catholic boom captures headlines, Asia presents an equally transformative; and perhaps more politically nuanced alternative for papal succession. The continent's Catholic communities, though smaller in number, exhibit extraordinary vitality and strategic importance in geopolitically sensitive regions.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle

Cardinal Luis Antonio "Chito" Tagle of the Philippines embodies this new Asian Catholicism. At 65, the former Archbishop of Manila combines intellectual depth with uncommon pastoral sensitivity. His viral TED Talk on compassion and his tearful interviews about poverty reveal a communicator capable of speaking to secular modernity without compromising doctrine. As Prefect of the Evangelisation dicastery, Tagle has become the face of the Church's missionary future—a role that could position him as the ideal successor to Pope Francis's pastoral revolution.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith

Yet Asia offers other formidable candidates. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Sri Lanka, the so-called "Asian Ratzinger," brings Benedictine theological precision to the challenges of inter-religious coexistence. His leadership during Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bombings demonstrated both courage and ecumenical wisdom. Cardinal Charles Bo of Myanmar has navigated military dictatorship with remarkable diplomatic finesse, emerging as perhaps the most respected moral voice in his crisis-ravaged nation. And Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik of South Korea represents the dynamic synthesis of Confucian discipline and Catholic spirituality that has made Korean Catholicism one of the world's fastest-growing communities.

The Conclave Calculus: Tradition versus transformation

The election of a pope from the Global South would represent more than symbolic diversity—it would signal a fundamental reorientation of Catholicism's centre of gravity. Yet the Sacred College of Cardinals must weigh multiple competing imperatives: Doctrinal direction: Should the Church consolidate Francis's reforms or correct course toward tradition? Pastoral approach: Does the moment demand a charismatic evangelist or an administrative reformer? Geopolitical realities: How would a pope from Africa or Asia navigate relations with China, the Islamic world, and the secular West? The 2013 election of Pope Francis broke the European monopoly on the papacy. The next conclave may well shatter another barrier—whether racial, cultural, or continental. What remains certain is that the Catholic Church stands at a historic inflection point, where its universal claims will be tested by its willingness to embrace truly global leadership. As the sun sets on Eurocentric Catholicism, dawn breaks on a Church where the keys of Saint Peter might one day rest in African or Asian hands. When that day comes, it will not merely change who sits on the Throne of Peter—it will transform how the world sees the eternal Church.

Other contenders

Pietro Parolin, 70

He is the closest to a 'continuity candidate', having worked with Pope Francis as Cardinal Secretary of State. He is seen as a moderate, though not as close to the liberal wing as Francis has sometimes appeared to be. When Ireland voted in 2015 to legalise same sex marriage, Parolin described it as 'a defeat for humanity'. In recent times, Parolin's star has fallen a little thanks to his being the architect of the 2018 agreement between the Holy See and China, which some regard as a sell-out to the Chinese Communist Party.

Peter Erdo, 72

The Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest would be the second Pope, after John Paul II, to have administered in the former Soviet bloc, when church leaders were often persecuted. He campaigned for his predecessor Jozsef Minszenty to be exonerated after being arrested for opposing Hungary's communist regime. Erdo is a deep conservative who has spoken against divorced or remarried Catholics receiving Holy Communion.

Jose Tolentino, 59

Not to be confused with the US baseball player of the same name, and usually carries the suffix 'de Mendonca' to distinguish himself. Hailing from Cristiano Ronaldo's birth place of Madeira, Portugal, he has served as an archbishop as well as held down a number of Vatican roles. As the relative youth candidate, he has advocated that biblical scholars engage with the modern world by watching films and listening to music.

Matteo Zuppi, 69

Zuppi has been Archbishop of Bologna since 2015 and was appointed a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2019. Two years ago, the Pope made him the Vatican peace envoy for Ukraine, in which capacity he visited Moscow to 'encourage gestures of humanity'. While he didn't have an audience with Putin, he did meet the president's controversial ally Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, but with little diplomatic progress to show for his efforts.

Mario Grech, 68

Maltese Grech, has called for the church to 'learn a new language' when dealing with gay couples and divorcees, although is also seen as something of a traditionalist.