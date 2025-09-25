When love fell with the rain

It all started on a rainy afternoon in the hills of Sironko District in eastern Uganda. The rain was so heavy that transport to Mbale City became difficult. Din Wandera, a phone hawker, and Shatrah Newumbe, who was running a small clothing business, found themselves stranded on the same path. “We met while walking downhill, looking for a taxi,” Shatrah recalls, her face lighting up with the memory. “When we finally found one, I needed help getting in, and Din offered to assist me.”

That small act of kindness turned out to be the beginning of something extraordinary. As fate would have it, Din was headed to Kikidu Market in Mbale to offload his merchandise. When the taxi finally arrived, Din cleverly ensured their first meeting would not be their last. “Upon getting out of the taxi, he told me he had dropped his phone on the seat and asked me to help call it,” Shatrah says with a shy smile. “I did, and that is how he got my number.” However, Din did not call right away. He let two weeks pass before reaching out, perhaps to build anticipation or to be sure of his next step. When he finally called, their friendship began to blossom.

Their early conversations were simple yet meaningful, phone calls during the day and text messages late into the night. At that time, Shatrah was still living at her parents’ home, and she deeply appreciated Din’s respect and patience. “We were both very humble and peaceful around each other,” she says softly. What started as two strangers seeking shelter from the rain slowly grew into a connection neither of them could ignore. By 2017, Din and Shatrah had officially began dating.

Courtship

Their courtship was a journey of discovery, a time when they truly got to know each other’s dreams, values, and hearts. “It was a time of study,” Shatrah says. “A period of really getting to know each other.” Din made their moments special. One of their most memorable dates was at Mbale Resort Hotel, where he took her to watch a live band. The music, the setting, and the moment all worked their magic. “That was the moment,” she says, her smile speaking volumes. “I had to say yes because it was always my dream to say yes to the love of my life.” Their love deepened with every conversation, every visit, and every prayer. They learnt to support each other through the highs and lows of life.

Wedding preparations

By February 2023, Din felt ready to take the next big step. “One Monday, he told me, ‘I want to see Mzee,’” Shatrah recalls, still surprised at his boldness. With her father’s blessing, they made the necessary arrangements. On March 7, 2023, they held their Kukyala (introduction) ceremony. “It was simple,” she remembers. “We were not fully prepared for everything, but, thank God, we made it through.” From there, wedding preparations began in earnest. The couple collaborated with Buwa, Shaa Events, who served as their planners and helped turn their dream into reality. “They did a great job,” Din says with gratitude. The highlight of their journey was the Nikah, which turned out even more beautiful than they had envisioned. “It was glorious because we did not expect everything to turn out that way,” they say. “Friends supported us a lot, and family stood by us. It was perfect.” The couple held two key events: the Kukyala on March 7, 2023, and the Nikah on March 17, 2023. Both were intimate yet filled with joy.

Spiritual foundation

For Din and Shatrah, the strength of their relationship has always been rooted in faith. The couple believes their love story has been guided by three powerful principles: keeping God at the centre of their journey, allowing love to grow naturally, and trusting in divine timing. “Prayer, patience, and trust; that is what kept us strong,” they affirm in unison.

Challenges

Planning a wedding in a short period was not without its challenges. “It was not easy reaching out to everyone in time since we had very little time to prepare,” they admit. “It was stressful, but with prayer and the support of our families and friends, everything came together beautifully.” Shatrah’s most magical memory was when Din went down on one knee and presented her with a ring. “With joy and love in my heart, I said ‘yes’,” she recalls. For Din, the most unforgettable moment was hearing her accept to be his wife forever.

Advice

Din encourages young men not to rush into marriage, urging them to take their time to find the right partner. “Pray, because there is time for everything,” he advises. To young women, Shatrah adds: “Be patient and trust the process. The best is truly meant for you. Patience pays; indeed, it does!” After the wedding, the couple took time to relax and celebrate their new chapter together at Sipi Falls, a peaceful and scenic destination that perfectly matched their love story.



