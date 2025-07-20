White relates humans to God

The white colour has huge impact on our lives. It seems to be more used is many circles and disciples than any other colour. We can get other colours by mixing with white, yet, impossible to get a white colour by mixing other colours. Unlike with other colours, white can easily resist dirt.

I have always been awe-inspired at observing thousands of Muslims, all in white garments, circling the holy Kaaba, during their pilgrimage to Mecca (Hajj). Many spiritual traditions are known to associate the white colour with the divinity. They depict, heaven, God’s abode, by using a sky with white clouds. Angels and celestial beings are often depicted in white robes, signifying purity, grace, spiritual protection, and divine guidance.

Spiritually/morally, the white colour symbolises purity, peace, simplicity, and new beginnings. Wearing white during spiritual practices or important events, holds profound psychological and spiritual effects on humans. This is not to disqualify the role other colours play in connecting us to God, since they, too, were created by Him.

Many faiths and sacred texts use the colour white in reference to wisdom and knowledge. God is depicted with a long white beard. Holy Scriptures reveal that God is light and in Him there is no darkness (1 John 1:5). He wills to share His nature with humans, just like the sun shares its light with the moon. “For I am the Lord your God; consecrate yourselves, therefore, and be holy, because I am holy.” (1 Peter 1:16).

White birds and animals are sacrificed to expiate human sins. In Christianity, Jesus Christ is described as the white lamb who became the sacrifice on behalf of mankind. In Revelation 7:13, St. John saw the heavenly court and described saints as having “washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb.”

White symbolises the resurrection and eternal life. Jesus is described as wearing white clothes after His resurrection. Matthew 28:3 mentions the transfiguration of Jesus before three of His disciples, “and His face was lightning and His garments were white as snow.”

White linen and garments are dominant during Christian worship. It is mandatory for priests to wear a white garment, called “alb” for Mass.

The white liturgical colour is worn by priests at Christmas, during Easter, and during celebrations connected with the other events of the life of Christ. It is also worn for the liturgy dedicated to the Virgin Mary, and to those Saints who were not martyred.

White is worn for the ordination of priests and bishops. Popes have worn white regularly since 1566, when Pope Pius V, a member of the Dominican Order, began the practice. White is the color of the Dominican Order.

White is also associated with cleansing. In Psalm 51:7, King David petitions God to purify him and be made whiter than snow. Through the sacrament of Baptism our sins are washed away, and we become clean because of Jesus Christ.

The white garment during baptism, symbolises that the person baptised has ‘put on Christ’, has risen with Christ (Galatians 3:27). The white symbolises commitment, new beginnings and joyous moments. It has long been the traditional colour worn by brides.

A white rose plays a starring role in weddings. White is the best Sunday clothing. Spiritually, the white colour represents perfection and innocence. The interiors of houses of worship are commonly designed in white to show the power, glory and wealth of God. White is seen as the colour of pure light and the sum of all the colours of the spectrum. White is the most appropriate colour for reflection and meditation.

Lighting white candles in meditation or prayer rituals helps promote spiritual protection and attract inner peace. The tall white Easter candle represents Christ’s steadfast presence in our midst, and its flickering flame dances with light and warmth, illuminating our shadowed world. White is a colour that inspires and transforms, helping us achieve balance and harmony on our spiritual journey.

It reminds us that, like a blank page, there is always the opportunity to rewrite our story and forge new paths. Incorporating white into daily life is an invitation to release what no longer serves us and open ourselves to infinite potential.

In Christianity, white is associated with the end of time. In the book of Revelation, a white horse symbolises Christ’s return, conquest, judgement and righteousness. Jesus promises: “The one who conquers will be clothed in white garments” (Revelation 3:5).