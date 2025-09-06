Why does God bless some, but not others?

Why God blesses some and does not bless others is a complex and sensitive issue requiring theological carefulness. Without that kind of carefulness, you might have a misunderstanding of the Lord and His purposes in your life. Recently, a supporting member wrote me asking why God does not bless everyone similarly. It’s a valid question.

Just and unjust

You may be surprised to know that this issue comes up often, and it is the tension that some individuals call the “inequity of God.” Since I know you, let me cut to the chase regarding your primary question and your assumptions. We’ll begin with this familiar passage. God does indeed answer the prayers of His children. I wholly affirm this, and I am encouraged when I hear stories like yours. With that said, you may want to adjust your wording to your friend.

Nonmanipulative mercy

God did not necessarily bless you because of your close relationship with Him. He may have, but you want to be careful that you do not reduce God’s blessings to a “relational proximity formula.” I think our old friend Job and a few other people from the Bible would take issue with that idea (Job 1:1; Job 1:16). God blesses people because He chooses to bless them. It is not about an individual’s ability to merit God’s good favor but always about His nonmanipulative mercy to undeserving people. By following the logic that is now troubling you, someone could ask, “Why did God regenerate you while not regenerating someone else?” Was it because you were close to Him? (Ephesians 2:1-5).

For by Grace

That type of question may help you understand your query with more theological precision, especially if you pull your answer through an Ephesians 2:8-9 filter. The gospel implies that you are not worthy of any blessing (Romans 3:10-12; Isaiah 64:6). You deserve hell, which was supposed to be your final destination, and it would have been if it were not for the intervening grace of God. Honestly, I do not know why God regenerated you or me but not other people, and we are no different from them. This unmerited kindness from the Lord should not motivate you to feel guilty, though it should humble you as you ponder His most profound mercy.

What is good?

It seems there might also be a misunderstanding of the word “good.” According to your premise, it is “good” to receive $2,000, and it is terrible not to receive $2,000. Paul’s understanding of “good” encompassed more possibilities than always getting what you asked for the way you asked for it. Paul saw all things—including disappointments—working together for good (Romans 8:28). The good that God is working in you, whether it feels positive or not, makes you more like Jesus. If your circumstances are not conforming you to be more like Jesus, you are missing the primary purpose of what God is writing into your life (2 Corinthians 1:8-9).

The point of the Bible is to transform people into Christlikeness, not to give individuals seven habits to make them effective or provide folks their desired best life now. The point of the Bible is not about your personal “success” or happiness, as defined by the culture or your heart. If you gain personal property, acclaim, or significant monetary worth in your life but do not image God’s Son, you have missed your real purpose in life (Matthew 6:33).

Who Is Grateful?

Within your discussion with your friend, there is an unspoken implication that God is unkind, unfair, or not good. God is good regardless of what happens to you. Unfortunately, a mainstream world view only talks about God’s goodness when there is some material or physical benefit in the balance. As Job (Job 42:5-6) and Joseph (Genesis 50:20) learned, you can find the good in personal setbacks, sins, failures, illnesses, and disappointments. If you’re not careful, you can unwittingly communicate a skewed view of God by only trumpeting His goodness when things go the way you hoped they would (1 Peter 2:21).

I know you humbly thank God for how this situation has turned out on your behalf, and I rejoice with you. However, it would be wise to expand your understanding and application of God’s goodness, especially when you do not get what you asked the Lord to provide. The most significant blessing to ever come my way, apart from salvation, went through the crucible of heart-rending, soul-crushing disappointment. A mature theology of benefits is when you can be grateful for how the Lord develops you through “all things” that He is writing into your narrative.

Adopted from lifeovercoffee.com