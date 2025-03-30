Why society needs spirit of the law

“I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me.” I do not set aside the grace of God, for if righteousness could be gained through the law, Christ died for nothing (Galatians 2:19-21).

As we go through the Lenten season with Jesus, let us let Lent to go through us; God being the reason for the season. He calls us to renew our relationship with Him. So, we do well to pay more attention to His messages than to our own planned activities.

God is righteous. He calls us to be truly righteous. Yet, in Matthew 5:20, Jesus makes an incredible statement: “For I tell you, unless your righteousness exceeds that of the Scribes and Pharisees, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.”

These religious leaders were known to be professionals regarding righteousness. But they wrongly interpreted the Law, and arrived at traditions, which they made superior to the Law of God. According to them, righteousness would be achieved through one’s own personal effort.

In Matthew 5:48 Jesus comes out more positive: “You therefore must be perfect, as your Heavenly Father is perfect”. In that case, we need to understand how righteousness can truly be obtained.

The letter of the Law is easy, but makes life hard. The spirit of the Law is hard, but makes life easy. The letter of the Law cannot produce true righteousness, the spirit of the Law defines true righteousness.

The letter of the Law always seeks the minimum, by making it pure action. The spirit of the Law maximises the commandment, and examines the deepest parts of the heart.

Prohibits murder, sin

Jesus digs deeper into the teaching. The letter of the Law prohibits murder, the spirit of the Law goes deeper to address sinful anger, disrespect, abusing others, etc.

The letter of the Law prohibits adultery, the spirit of the Law addresses lustful desires within our heart. The letter of the Law allows divorce, the spirit of the Law addresses the desire to destroy the one-flesh relationship of marriage, unfaithfulness and unforgiveness.

The letter of the Law demands fulfilment of oaths, the spirit of the Law addresses trustworthiness. The letter of the Law calls for retaliation, the spirit of the Law addresses reconciliation. The letter of the Law loves those who love us, and hates enemies, the spirit of the Law addresses unconditional love: the nature of God.

None of us, except Jesus, is perfect as our Heavenly Father is perfect. Jesus fulfilled the spirit of the Law. He was never murderous in act or heart. He was never lustful in act or heart. Jesus never used the Law to benefit Himself in action or attitude. He never made empty promises. Jesus never retaliated against those who harmed Him, in either thought or deed. He loved His enemies and prayed for those who persecuted Him.

Accessible

The spirit of the Law is accessible through faith in Jesus Christ. Living this way is not how we get saved; it is the evidence that we have been saved. St. Paul was a Pharisee who had devoted his life to living according to the letter of the Law, but Jesus called him in grace and mercy, and granted him faith that made him a very different man.

By summarising the entire law in the Commandment of Love of God and of people, Jesus continues to shift the focus from head to heart.

In the parable of the Good Samaritan Jesus demonstrates that love is much more challenging than quoting the Law. Love obliges us to attend to anyone in need of our compassion. When we love, we show our resemblance to God, who is Love. The law brings order and justice, but an encounter with God’s love transforms us.

God does everything through us