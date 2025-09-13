Youth can renew Uganda in Christ

Uganda is known to have the youngest population in the world, with 78 percent of its population being under 25 years of age, of which a staggering 83 percent is unemployed (2024 census). In politics, young people make up nearly half of all registered voters, with approximately 6.4 million young voters under 30 years of age. Young people possess the know-how, passion, drive, and dynamism to provoke significant change around them. Yet, young Ugandans do not feel represented in government and feel disconnected from their leaders. Some people argue that the old-aged politicians are the best suited as they have a life-long experience. Trying to patronise the youth on the one hand or to demonise them, on the other, have proved counterproductive.

The youth blame this disconnect on older generations who dissuade them from participating as electoral representatives because of their inexperience. The once-upon-a-time youth wingers of institutionalized political parties, was a very powerful means of empowering or mentoring youthful leaders, but today these institutions have been weakened by political system of individual merit. The latter is, by nature, manipulative through use of money and deployment of police and the military. It can exclude the youth, offering them limited roles; leading to feeling of hopelessness and frustration.

Being youthful in itself is power. Young people must be recognized as a great gift of dynamism to society. They breathe fresh air into the political lungs of the nation that is rapidly advancing in technology and culture. Nationalistically-minded youth easily help in promoting national integration. They join the army and police, to safeguard the freedom of people, and maintain law and order in society. They take over from the elders and take care of them. These above-mentioned objectives can be traditionally achieved through transformational leadership.

Transformational leadership is the opposite of transactional leadership, in which leaders promote compliance by followers through both rewards and punishments. Transformational leadership motivates and inspires followers to achieve extraordinary outcomes by fostering shared vision, promoting innovation and encouraging personal growth. “If you are up, look down from above. Help the weak if you are strong.” says the Jamaican singer and youth mentor, Robert Nesta Marley.

Transformational leadership provides the youth with enough political space for continuity and for availability of alternative leadership at national level. Cultural institutions are transformational by design. They assure the youth of their needed participation in the affairs of society and systematically enable them participate in ways that are acceptable and meaningful to them. Religious institutions are also transformational by design. God used David to slay giant Goliath. Youthful Jesus was the transformational leader per excellence. He attracted many followers, because His vision of a new kingdom, promised different and better values than those of the status quo.

Jesus was a transformational leader per excellence. His leadership was meant to transform the disciples, mostly young, to make them more like Himself. At the age of 33, He submitted His own life to sacrificial service under the will of God and the salvation of others (see Luke 22:42). His disciples’ mission transformed the Roman Empire and beyond. They sacrificed their lives for it. The Church continues Jesus’ model of transformational leadership, by addressing the unique developmental, social, and religious needs of the youth and nurturing their endowments for positive change.

The youth are assigned a big role in Church leadership and structures. Church-founded education institutions and youth ministries, readily contribute to integral religious, cultural, political and social leadership. Seminaries are producing many young priests. So are other formation houses in religious life and leadership.

Precisely, we need young fresh minds to come forward and take the charge and struggle to strengthen the country and make it a better place for everyone, guided by the elders. Principally, it is important that our youth have good relationships with their parents and all those who are ever willing to mentor them (see Ephesians 6:4). “It is important to think of the youth as they are, as that force which makes history,” articulates Bishop Nelson Francelino of Rio de Janeiro.

