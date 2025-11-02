‘After Covid took my 9 to 5 job, I found purpose in tees’

The National Theatre is where all creative roads intersect. You find actors, dancers, poets, comedians, magicians, authors, journalists and even hot steppers. Oh yeah. There’s excess “swag” in this place. The kind of swag that lets its hair down in a relaxed, unhurried fashion.

To fit in, I often “pimp walk” when there. Accordingly, you will see me walking with a noticeably bent posture, one arm swinging while the other stays stock still. As my feet cross in a manner that gives me a pronounced limp and others an audible tut-tut.

Beyond the theatre’s 377-seat auditorium housed in a building shaped like a piano, there’s a haunt. It’s called, Food Platz restaurant and bar. It’s fairly roomy. That’s why there are so many wedding meetings there. When you see the meetings, you see huddles like puddles in the aftermath of heavy rains.

Glistening as the sun takes a shine to each, before sunset ultimately seizes the day. Indeed, each wedding meeting is an unforgettable experience unto itself. If all weddings were about the meetings that plan them, the minutes taken at these meetings would preface the uninterrupted continuity of love. Alas, that’s not the case.

Kanky Creative

It is 1:30pm. A buffet, served with no hors d'oeuvres, is apportioned its pride of place. The buffet is also known as a smorgasbord here, in keeping with the overall swag of the place. Before belly flopping in that direction, I take a dip in a whole new conversation.

Patricia Kankunda, the chief executive officer and proprietor of Kanky Creative (KC), is seated across the table from me. In the ‘90s, we used to describe such women as “slap.”

That was slang for beautiful or simply hot. I see Gen Zs now use it as a verb and not an adjective. That’s why anything good to them “slaps”, unless it’s wearing a military uniform or is Will Smith.

In this slap-happy sense, Kankunda provides desired pleasure-pain by being herself. Still, her comeliness extends beyond her physical features to include poise, purpose and principle.

Her unobtrusive aplomb is characterised by a measured, calm exterior. When they said calm waters run deep, they must have been talking about Kankunda.

However, she’s also winsome and playful and is thus possessed of a childlike quality, which ensures the getups she produces affectionately “slap” one’s inner child; especially the T-shirts.

Her story

To be sure, a loud, sharp, percussive sound caused by the rapid impact of her open hand of creativity against a client’s high-five heralds how her business is run now. Yet the story of her business might have been slap-free.

“My dad and mum’s names are Christopher Kiyombo and Joy Kiyombo [respectively]. I was born in Ntungamo, Omugenyi. I come from a family of four, three girls and one boy. I am actually the last born. I went to St Lawrence University.

There, I did Industrial Art and Design. Prior to that, I went to St Lawrence Secondary from S1 to S6. I went to Kampala Parents for primary school. I grew up in Old Kampala. We used to ride bicycles from Old Kampala to Wandegeya, from Wandegeya to Bombo Road and then we would come back home and get our punishment and still do it the next day.

Those are the best memories. We used to walk to school. It was far but as much as we could be taken there, we would say: ‘No let’s go, let’s walk,’” she reveals.

As she recalls the good old days, she perks up. The tide of the moment washes over her. Suddenly, her past comes to life in the shape of two teapots. Wait a minute, what? I was so engrossed by her story that I forgot we had ordered some Dawa tea, in two teapots.

During Dawa hour, we decide that the buffet must not survive us. So, we make a two-person beeline to the buffet table, floating like butterflies as we chose different portions.

Kankunda likes her chillies, hotness being her thing. I like chilli too. However, not much these days. The last time I enjoyed Kamurari, I saw entire flames exploding from my red-hot hindquarters, after I had rushed to the toilet in a cold sweat.

As my mind tracked back, so did Kankunda’s. “How I got into Industrial Art and Design, I liked fashion. I would look at people and say, ‘oh that looks good. Can I do that? Can I make that?’ And as I grew older, I realised that there is a course that I can actually study to do that. I majored in photography, graphics and sculpting. By the time I realised fashion, I had already foregone the fashion class. I ended up in graphics. Either way, I told myself, you can come back and learn the fashion thing with graphics.

In secondary school, I was often among the best in the arts class. At university, I realised this is the path I would like to take. I like using my hands. I love seeing my fingers dirty. It’s like a paean to sculpting, clay work.”

Life to the Tees

The phrase live “life to the lees” means to live life to the fullest, to the very last drop. In Kankunda’s case, life is lived to the “tees” (T-shirts).

“I used to work at a law firm and I hated the 9 to 5. After university, I started working because my sister had a law firm. I was her receptionist. She opened up another firm and then I had to work with her as her PA. But I was so tired of that. When she opened up another firm, I was in charge of her App.

She had an employment App called Nkola App. I ended up being the PR of the App, the graphics and digital marketing person too. I stopped wearing the dresses, the skirts, the heels. I would come in for work dressed in jeans, my T-shirts and sneaks. I was so happy,” she looks back.

She adds: “Then Covid-19 came, I was let go because she [my sister] wasn’t getting money as before.

When Covid stopped and I had to start looking for a job, I told myself I am not going back to the skirts and trousers and heels. I said I need to start doing my own thing.

As I was seated at home, I was scrolling…I love T-shirts…I was scrolling and I kept liking T-shirts. I thought, ‘I think I can make these T-shirts.’ I first looked at a T-shirt and texted somebody asking if they could make it.

They were like, “no, we can’t make such a T-shirt. In my head I was like you know what, I can make myself these T-shirts.’”

She concludes: “When I made it, I posted it on social media. And everyone liked it. Two people asked me to get them the T-shirt because it was of a rasta and reggae lady, an empress. That’s why I call myself an empress at times. And it was like a turban, she was a woman with locks but covered. After I posted it on social media, somebody said, ‘Patricia, you should start printing these shirts’ and, in my head, I saw this as my calling.”

What inspires her

The wording on her T-shirts is often bizarre and zany. It’s also topical, based on what the client wants. Which is often a reflection of contemporary affairs, especially entertainment, as well as Kankunda’s keen sense of fun.

Kankunda doesn’t take life too seriously, giving her a quirky instinct for the jugular. Flooring with guffaws all those who come in contact with her mischievous side. To her, T-shirts with funny sayings are a great way to show off your humour and personality.

“Most of my shirts are inspired by clients.

They come and ask me to do what I do. Most people cannot put such wordings on their shirts. Either they are too Christian or they are too Muslim or they are like ‘this is not my line of work’. That’s where I come in because I do anything. Whether it’s risqué or Christian. I don’t discriminate,” she says.

“Anything funny that has a pun behind it,” she adds, expanding on the character of her T-shirts. “That someone can read and relate to by saying: ‘haa…I get this’, intellectual humour…dark humour belongs on my T-shirts.”

Misses and hits

As a small business owner, Kankunda wears a smile before making any other fashion choices. That’s why she prefers double entendres and other witticisms on her Tees. They make her smile. However, work is not all fun and games.

“Someone wants to pay a lower price for the T-shirt yet it’s expensive,” she says about some of the drawbacks with her work.

“The more the colours, the more expensive it will become and it will take longer to make.” She adds that some prospective clients have made her print shirts they do not pay for, so now she asks for a commitment fee of 50 percent.

Furthermore, when she was starting out, she imported machines that were not suited to what she sought to do.

She had to bite that bullet by taking the loss and spending anew on the right machines. On the whole though, she appreciates her clients and loves the gusto they use to choose what goes on their T-shirts.

“What do you want the world to see you as?” is the question she asks to guide client preferences. In answering that question herself, Kankunda hopes to transform her KC brand into luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Hermès, which consistently rank high in brand value and influence.

Someday, she hopes to make her clothing a cultural touchstone which redefines the very face of style and class in Uganda, and beyond. If she does so, prepare to be “slapped.”