'Best of the best made in Ntare': Must-read for schools, policy-makers seeking real transformation

There is a unique, almost universal, magic to the secondary school experience. It is a formative liminal space, a four-year crucible where innocence is gradually replaced by reality. It is a time of first loves and first heartbreaks, of navigating the exhilarating peaks of academic and social triumphs and the devastating valleys of failure, often for the first time without the immediate safety net of childhood.

This period is so profoundly etched into our psyches that few look back upon it without a deep, complex sense of nostalgia.

In The Lion’s Revival: Ntare School (1991-1996), Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa masterfully captures this essence, but he does far more than evoke sentimental memories. He delivers a compelling, rigorously detailed case study on transformative leadership, using the pivotal restoration of a national icon as his canvas.

The book is set against a backdrop of national recovery. Emerging from the political and economic turmoil that had crippled Uganda in the 1970s and 1980s, Ntare School, like the nation itself, was a lion limping.

Mwesigwa’s focus on the 1991-1996 period is, therefore, strategic; it zooms in on the precise moment when diagnosis turned into decisive action. The book is meticulously structured into two complementary parts, mirroring the very harmony the author identifies as crucial for institutional success.

The turnaround

The first section reads with the urgency and insight of a strategic playbook for educational and organisational turnarounds. It opens with the arrival of a new head teacher, Mr Nathan Kamuhanda, an outsider from Kings College Budo, who immediately faced entrenched resistance as the first non-old boy to lead the school.

Mwesigwa, writing with the clarity of a historian and the empathy of a church leader, astutely identifies a universal and often overlooked truth; even in the most dysfunctional systems, there exists a hidden economy of benefits, and those who profit from the status quo are its most formidable guardians.

The formation of the now-legendary "trio", Head teacher Mr Kamuhanda, Deputy Mr Mwika from St. Mary’s College Kisubi, and the author himself, Mr Mwesigwa, from rural Kibubura Secondary School, marks the ignition of the revival. The book brilliantly outlines their multi-pronged strategy, which serves as the core thesis for any successful institution:

A culture of discipline

Mwesigwa argues that discipline is not a burden to be borne solely by students. It is a shared value that must be embraced by teaching staff, non-teaching staff, and administration alike. He posits that only when these three parts of the school organism work in synchronised harmony can you expect to harvest the fruits of excellence.

Inclusive governance

Perhaps the most innovative takeaway is the deliberate involvement of the student prefect body not as mere enforcers of rules, but as partners in the planning and execution of decisions.

Aa cycle of competition

The trio’s introduction of a rewards system for academic performance was a masterstroke. This "small innovation acted as a leaven for the whole school," creating a visible, aspirational benchmark for success. It shifted the school culture from one of passive acceptance to active striving, demonstrating that recognition is a powerful catalyst for widespread improvement.

The human legacy

If the first part provides the strategic map, the second part proves the treasure was real. This section is composed of powerful, first-person testimonies from the students who lived through this period of renewal.

Today, these individuals are leaders in law, medicine, business, and public service. Their narratives, from both privileged and impoverished backgrounds, speak with one powerful, unified voice, celebrating the transformative impact of their teachers and the school environment.

This collection is far more than a tribute; it is the living, breathing validation of the strategies outlined in Part One. It offers incontrovertible proof of the book's central argument that a student’s background is not their destiny.

When placed in an enabling environment, one built on discipline, high expectations, and genuine encouragement, potential is unlocked, and excellence is democratised. The diverse successes of these alumni are the ultimate metric by which the revival’s success must be measured.

“The Lion’s Revival” transcends the category of a simple school history. It is an essential text for a wide audience: a must-read for school administrators and policymakers seeking a practical, proven blueprint for institutional transformation; an inspiring chronicle for alumni of any institution who understand the fragility of legacy; and a motivational tool for current students who can see in these testimonies that their own struggles are the forging grounds of future leaders.

Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa deserves profound praise for his dual role as both a key architect of this revival and its diligent historian. In committing this story to paper, he performs a vital service.

He reminds us that our individual and collective stories matter, and that in sharing them, we deny future generations the excuse of ignorance.

The continued success of Ntare School, an institution that has shaped figures of global stature such as Presidents Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame, stands as a beacon of hope for Ugandan education.

“The Lion’s Revival” is the indispensable and brilliantly told story of how that beacon was relit.