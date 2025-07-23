‘I went out to watch football and woke up in a mortuary’

On July 11, 2010, as football fans across the globe celebrated the first World Cup ever held on African soil, Robert Ssemujju Jr was among hundreds gathered at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala to watch the final between Spain and the Netherlands.

For him, it was a night of excitement, unity, and the joy of sport until it was not. That night, twin bomb blasts planted by the Somalia-based al-Shabaab terrorist group shattered the crowd, killing at least 70 people and injuring many more. Ssemujju was among the wounded. His injuries were so severe, responders thought he was dead. He was taken, not to the emergency ward, but to the mortuary. Now in his forties, Ssemujju recounts the events with quiet composure, but the weight of that night still lingers in his voice.

“I never knew I was hit by a bomb. That story was told to me,” he says. “I was taken straight to the mortuary from Kyadondo. I was assumed dead.”

Ssemujju spent nearly 15 hours in the morgue at Mulago National Referral Hospital. But fate intervened unexpectedly. Medical students from Makerere University, who happened to be learning how to administer intravenous drips, were brought in to practice. One of them began with Ssemujju. “When he put the drip on me and moved to the next body, he turned back and noticed something strange, the drip on me was flowing,” Robert explains.

“He was shocked. He called his lecturer, and that is when they realised I was alive.” He was rushed to a ward and admitted in critical condition. His survival is nothing short of a miracle.

The scars persist

Recovery was long and brutal. Ssemujju lost much more than physical strength. He lost independence, work, and the life he knew before July 2010. “Though I survived, I still have permanent scars. I will even die with them,” he says. “I used to work, to fend for myself. But now, I rely on well-wishers. I hate it. I hate depending on anyone.” The government compensation he received, just Shs3m, barely covered therapy. And even today, he admits he is still not fully healed, emotionally or financially. “I pretend to be okay. But life still brings big challenges.” Ssemujju remains deeply frustrated by what he describes as the government’s “deaf ear” to survivors. He feels abandoned, not just in the aftermath of the bombing but in the years since.

“The government never checks on us. It is as if the day is just in the books. Folded, forgotten,” he says. Despite everything, Ssemujju is not bitter. He finds purpose in motion, even with limited physical ability. He wakes up early, boards a taxi, and heads to his old workplace, to feel a sense of normalcy and community. “When I am with my fellow workmates, I feel like I am not disabled,” he says with quiet pride. “I try to remind myself that disability is not inability. I can still think, lead, and guide others.” He is also working with fellow survivors to form an association that he hopes can one day advice the government on security and emergency response. But support remains limited, and engagement from the state has been minimal. “We have ideas. We have experience. If they listened to us, we could help stop something like this from happening again.”

Fifteen years later, July 11 is still just another day to many. But for Ssemujju, the date is quietly loaded with memory, even if his mind blanks out the moment itself. “I do not feel the day like others do. I did not see or hear the bomb go off. But I feel a kind of pain when I reflect. The life I had before, is gone.” He urges the public, and especially the government, not to reduce July 11 to a line in a history book. “Look at what the U.S. does for 9/11. They remember. They honour. They support survivors. Us? We are left on our own.”