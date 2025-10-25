'Thorns in My Footsteps':Renewed belief in the possibility of triumph

In this compelling memoir, the author, Jeff B. Kagonyera, takes readers on a journey that begins with comfort and security, only to be abruptly interrupted by tragedy.

Born into a stable and respected polygamous family in Rukungiri, the early years of the author’s life were marked by dignity, community respect, and the warmth of family. However, the sudden death of his father in 1956 when he was just six shattered this idyllic world, thrusting him into a reality of responsibility, deprivation, and uncertainty.

What makes this memoir remarkable is not only the recounting of hardship, but the way in which the author transforms grief into motivation. A pivotal moment in the author’s life came one morning in 1960, when his elder brother, George Mondo Kagonyera, returned from studying in Nairobi.

The sight of Mondo—neatly dressed, calm, confident, and with smooth, light-brown feet encased in blue sandals—struck the young author profoundly. Seeing the contrast with his own rough, barefooted life, he realized the transformative power of education.

That moment sparked a determination within him to pursue schooling, setting him on a path that would shape the rest of his life. The memoir vividly recounts the author’s perseverance: offering his labor to neighbors, working under the sun, and saving every coin to enroll in school.

The author’s reflections on kindness, generosity, and the obligations we hold toward others add a moral and spiritual dimension that elevates the work beyond personal narrative.

What resonates most is the hopeful message threaded throughout: no matter the circumstances, determination, faith, and the support of good people can create a path forward. The author’s honesty, humility, and gratitude for those who helped him along the way make this memoir not only inspiring, but deeply human.

The foreword by Prof Mondo Kagonyera underscores what the memoir vividly demonstrates: this journey of resilience extends far beyond personal triumph.

The author’s professional career, spanning roles at Uganda Commercial Bank (UCB) and later private business, exemplifies the same integrity, diligence, and perseverance that shaped his youth. Beyond career achievements, he emerges as a man of deep compassion, loyalty, and generosity, extending support to family and community alike.

What makes Thorns in My Footsteps so compelling is its universal resonance. It is a story of resilience, yes, but also of hope, moral courage, and the transformative power of determination.

The memoir shows readers that no matter how thorny the path, obstacles are not meant to stop us—they are meant to strengthen us for the journey ahead. It is a narrative both personal and instructive, demonstrating that where one starts does not determine where one ends.

Thorns in My Footsteps is not only Jeff Byarugaba Kagonyera’s story; it is a beacon for all who dare to believe that determination and resilience can shape destiny.

Readers will close this book with a renewed belief in the possibility of triumph, even in the most challenging of circumstances. Even the simplest moments; a helping hand, or an act of kindness—can set in motion a journey that changes a life forever.

Thorns in My Footsteps, a 200-page memoir published by Gomes Book House, shows that the thorns in your footsteps need not stop you; each step, no matter how painful, can lead to growth, purpose, and a life well-lived.