28 years in limbo: Byamukama's endless prison nightmare

Alfred Byamukama, a prisoner from Rwampara District, has spent the last 28 years in jail while awaiting a presidential pardon. According to Canaan Nkamuhaabwa, the tragic altercation occurred in 1997 with a fellow villager, which resulted in the victim's death as he was being transported to the hospital. Critically, reports indicate that Byamukama was suffering from mental instability at the time of the incident, raising questions about his culpability and the appropriateness of his prolonged imprisonment. Despite this mitigating factor, he remains incarcerated nearly three decades later.





Byamukama’s mother’s ordeal

On a quiet Sunday morning, I made the arduous journey from Mbarara City through Rwampara's winding hills and dusty roads to Kakoni village. After an hour and a half on a motorcycle, I found 84-year-old Jayilensi Batamubona seated on a wooden bench in her sunbaked compound, flanked by two grandchildren; one of them the child of her imprisoned son, Alfred Byamukama. Before us, a worn tarpaulin held a meagre two kilogrammes of millet drying in the sun. With trembling hands, Batamubona recounted the tragedy that changed their lives forever. In March 1997, her youngest son Byamukama began showing signs of severe mental distress. What began as an ordinary day, a short walk from their home in Rubagano village to visit his brother nearby, turned tragic when Byamukama encountered a family friend en route to the trading centre. He called to the friend asking him to stop, when the friend did not respond to his calls, the mentally unstable Byamukama grabbed him, and struck him twice on the head with a stick.

By the time villagers gathered to rush the injured man to Mwizi Health Centre, it was too late. The aftermath was swift and severe. Byamukama spent a week at Mwizi Police Station before being transferred to Mbarara Central Police Station due to the case's gravity and community pressure. Batamubona became a frequent visitor, making the difficult journey to Mbarara CPS, clinging to hope that her son's mental state would be considered in his case. Batamubona's voice trembled as she recalled her early visits to Mbarara Central Police Station. "When I explained to the officers that Byamukama had suffered a mental breakdown before the incident, they were shocked," she said. "The officer in charge told me they had never seen him violent during his detention, he never fought with other inmates or caused trouble," she added. Her son's confusion was heartbreakingly evident. "When I told him he had taken someone's life, he denied even quarrelling with the victim. It was clear he did not remember what had happened, he did not even understand why he was in jail," Batamubona explained, her hands clasped tightly in her lap.

The long wait for trial

After initial detention, Byamukama was transferred to Kyamugorani Prison, just four kilometres away, where he would spend four years without trial. Prison corridors buzzed with rumours about his case, whispers that eventually reached Byamukama himself. "He became so distressed by the stories that he begged me to tell him the truth," Batamubona recalled. Her attempts to seek justice hit a wall when prison officials reportedly demanded money to initiate legal proceedings. "They wanted unspecified amounts for lawyers, sums I could never afford as a stay-at-home mother," she said. The Shs20,000 needed for each round trip to the prison was more than she could afford. The mysterious transfer During one fateful visit, Batamubona arrived at Kyamugorani only to find her son gone. "They would not tell me where they had taken him," she said. "I threatened to stage protests right there until someone told me the truth." Finally, a sympathetic officer revealed Byamukama had been moved to Luzira Maximum Security Prison in Kampala.

Batamubona bought this land for Shs2m

A daughter's fight

By 2001, when Byamukama reached Luzira, his daughter Jadress Gumoshabe took up the fight. "We travelled to Kampala knowing no one," Gumoshabe recounted. "At Luzira, we begged for help finding pro bono legal services." Their hopes were dashed when the lawyer they found kept talking about money. "We sold chickens, garden produce, anything to raise transport fare for these fruitless visits," she said bitterly. The lawyer's suspicion that the victim's family was conspiring with authorities brought fresh pain. "That was not true," Batamubona insisted. "We had been close with that family for years. This was never about revenge." As Batamubona entered her late 60s, her health began failing. "The journeys to Kampala became impossible," she admitted. The burden fell entirely on Gumoshabe, who continues fighting for her father's freedom to this day, a fight that has now lasted longer than Byamukama's daughter has been alive.





When death strikes

The year 2015 brought another crushing blow to Batamubona's family when her husband, Dodovico Basiga Ababo, Byamukama's father, succumbed to illness. At 74 years old, the grieving widow mustered the strength for her second painful journey to Luzira Prison to deliver the news to her imprisoned son. Like many elderly villagers, Batamubona measures time through significant events rather than dates: "My husband died one year after they gave us national IDs," she explains, referencing the 2014 national ID roll-out. Her daughter-in-law, Jacinta Busingye, helps piece together the fractured timeline of family tragedies, including the December 2024 burial of grandson Godfrey Bamugire, whose own son had died five months earlier. But some memories remain painfully elusive. Batamubona cannot recall the year of her last prison visit, only the haunting image of speaking to Byamukama through a glass partition, their voices transmitted by phone.





Justice turned to vengeance

The morning after his incarceration, a Sunday she remembers with chilling clarity, neighbours exacted brutal revenge. "They came like a storm and demolished the family home, stealing 42 iron sheets, slaughtered our four goats, nine chickens and precious cows. They uprooted the entire banana plantation to feed mourners at the victim's home, leaving us destitute,” she says. "We stood paralysed, watching our life unravel," Batamubona recalls. Fearing for their safety, especially Byamukama's children, the family fled under cover of darkness to escape escalating threats.

A legacy of loss

Byamukama at 27 had four children when imprisoned. During his 28 years behind bars (more than half his life), three of his children died, only his daughter Jadress Gumoshabe remains as the family's fragile anchor.

Rebuilding from ashes

In their exile at Kakoni village, survival became a daily calculation. Batamubona negotiated the sale of their ancestral Rubagano land for Shs5m receiving only Shs2m upfront. This paltry sum purchased a single acre where they now subsist on a sparse millet crop, dwarf banana plantation and scattered plots of sweet potatoes, Irish potatoes, and beans. From her weathered bench, Batamubona can see all four boundaries of their shrunken world. The once-prosperous family now lives within sight of their entire existence.

Losing her children and grandchildren one by one





Batamubona's family has suffered relentless loss. Of her five children; Godfrey Bamwigire, Gladys Twinomujuni, Prisca Tumusiime, James Katongole, and Alfred Byamukam, only two survive today. "Byamukama was everyone's favourite," she recalls, her voice catching as she lists the siblings who have died during his imprisonment. The family's tragedy extends across generations; five grandchildren (three being Byamukama's own children), her husband, and one great-grandchild; all gone while her son remains behind bars without trial .

Living with loss

The weight of these losses has become Batamubona's constant companion. "Some nights I go to bed unsure if I will see morning," she confesses. "When you bury your own children, words fail you. Hope becomes a stranger." Her swollen feet and face bear physical witness to the stress-induced high blood pressure that now dictates their living arrangements; their roadside home chosen for emergency hospital access. Batamubona's family has endured a relentless cycle of raised hopes and crushing disappointments in their decades-long quest for justice. Each announcement of presidential pardons for prisoners briefly rekindles their optimism, only to leave them devastated when Byamukama's name is conspicuously absent from the lists.

In a desperate move during one Christmas season in the early 2020s, the aging mother made the arduous journey to Rwakitura, the President's country home, only to arrive and learn he was not in residence. Undeterred, in March 2021 she travelled to the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala, where she managed to briefly share her plea with former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, just as he was leaving for Jinja. Though Rugunda asked her to return for a proper meeting, fate intervened again, when Batamubona made the difficult trip back on the scheduled day, she found his office empty, and shortly thereafter a Cabinet reshuffle removed Rugunda from his position, severing yet another potential lifeline for her imprisoned son. These repeated near-misses and bureaucratic dead-ends have left the family emotionally exhausted and financially drained, their hopes for justice perpetually deferred by a system that seems designed to frustrate their efforts at every turn.





The breaking point

Financial exhaustion has finally halted their prison visits. "We kept going as long as we could afford the trips to Luzira," Batamubona explains. "Now we cannot even afford the transport to Kampala." Her surviving son James has succumbed to alcoholism, leaving the family without means to continue the fight.





Final prayer As the sun sets on her life, Batamubona's plea has become simple. "Just let me see my son free before I close my eyes forever. All I ask is to die knowing my family will be whole when they bury me," she says. Yet through nearly three decades of bureaucratic neglect and systemic failure, one force remains unbroken; a mother's unconditional love, enduring long after the world has forgotten her son's name.

Their roadside home chosen for emergency hospital access because Batamubona suffers high blood pressure

Gaps in the legal process

Canaan Nkamuhabwa, a legal officer at Justice Defenders Uganda, highlights critical shortcomings in how Uganda's legal system handles cases like Byamukama's. His organisation, which provides legal aid to indigent prisoners, began addressing these cases in 2018. They found numerous individuals languishing in prison without trial, some for decades, because they were deemed mentally unfit at the time of their alleged offences. The law mandates that such prisoners cannot stand trial nor be released outright; instead, they must await a ministerial order for placement in a designated facility.

However, from 1996 to 2022; a span of 26 years, no such orders were issued due to a glaring oversight, the legislation failed to specify which minister held this authority. When Justice Defenders first documented these cases in 2018, Luzira Upper Prison held 30 such detainees. By 2022, after advocacy efforts prompted a parliamentary petition, key stakeholders, including justice ministry officials and the Attorney General, clarified that the Justice Minister held this responsibility. Since then, 29 prisoners have been released under ministerial orders. Yet Byamukama remains among six still in limbo, despite being medically cleared as mentally stable in 2022.

What the law says