A few secrets to living life abundantly





I believe in writing from reality. I rarely write about things unless I have understood them from reality. I am alive to nuances, to contexts.

I have lived and experienced diverse kinds of life. I have friends from all walks of life. From the army to Kawempe to Nansana to Owino to Kisekka to Bugolobi to Naalya to Kololo.

I treat my friends equally, I obsess about all my friends. I have something to learn from anyone that I keep as my friend. If I have nothing to learn from you, I won’t keep you as a friend. Doesn’t matter whether it is a good or bad thing. I take every lesson in life. And pay attention to it.

I am just but a good student of life. I don’t judge life. I do not command it. I just embrace it. I embrace its losses, I embrace its gains.

I write from a lived and witnessed experience. If I write about something, be sure I have either lived it or seem somebody live it. I try as much as possible to only write about things I have been alive to.

I do not just want to see life. I want to play a role in life. I want to be life itself. I want to be life with all its shades. I want to be dark and light. I enjoy living at intersections. I believe in connections of the opposites. That good can mean evil. That the beginning of one thing is the end of another thing. That hating something could also mean loving something. We hate the things we love and love the things we hate.

Most people have two selves. The side they show the world. And the side they hide from the world. We are not the things we show the world, we are the things we are hiding from the world.

The real us is the guy we hide from everyone else. The struggle in life is to bring these two guys together and merge them. We must try to live as authentically as possible.

We must not hide our flaws. We must make art with our flaws. Do not escape from your shadow. Go deeper into it and somewhere you will find the secret.

Evil exists so that we can learn the meaning of good. How would we have known love unless we have known good? Evil is what defines good. Good can only exist because evil exists.

Jubilate in the days of your struggle, because when that moment comes, those days would have prepared you for something.