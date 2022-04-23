A love like no other

The nature of God is love which is why he wraps us in his arms regardless of our sinful nature .

The Bible says, the fall of Adam and Eve stained the human race with sin, thus we have all sinned and run short of God’s glory. However, God’s mercy never runs out on us and his grace is overwhelming.

In the 92-page book, the author classifies love as definitive of how God loves us unconditional and perfect. This is also through the relationship Christians have with Him.

Namusoke writes her personal relationship with God and how it has grown over time. She encourages Christians to have a journey that allows room for God to communicate with us.

Longing to hear the voice of God in daily Christian walk , she says, is a must-have for Christians.

The book comprising 10 chapters classifies the love God has for us as Agape.

“Agape being the highest of the four types of love in the Bible is perfect, unconditional, sacrificial and pure,” it reads.

“Jesus Christ was seen to have demonstrated this kind of love as the scripture states in John 3:16. It says, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.”

The existence of the earth and all that is in it symbolises God’s love.

The Love of God does not serve to punish us for what we have done. Jesus suffered it all at the cross. He bore our sins that we might be free from the bondage of sin.

Psalms 103: “He has not dealt with us according to our sins, nor punished us according to our iniquities. For as the heavens are high above the earth, So great is His mercy toward those who fear Him; As far as the east is from the west, So far has He removed our transgressions from us. ...”

The life we have in Christ Jesus is eternal; God looks at us through the spirit not the flesh. He will not punish you for what you have done, that is the love God has towards His children. Love covers a multitude of things, and it is for this reason that God will not speak a curse or death upon your life because He himself is life. We also have the same kind of life. We have power under our tongue, the power of life and death to speak life or death upon everything that belong to us from family, career, children, friends, our nation, and the world.

She goes on to talk about the different types of love such as eros, storge, and philial.

Engulfed in Love is structured with real life experiences and testimonies of God’s love. They share how much adversities they went through and how God’s hand touched them.

A, one Dorothy Namuganga Kizito shares her struggles with child-bearing. Namuganga and her husband struggled for five years for a fruit of the womb. She had had a smooth life until this one incident that strained her relationship. She had devoted her all to serving God and never indulged in anything that could have explained her difficulty in conceiving.

At a family gathering, she openly asked the congregation that had questions unanswered to rest and let God. A year later, her faith and peace in the love of God at work paid off. God blessed the couple with a first child.

This and other tales are lessons of endurance and faith that surpasses human understanding.

It is a thin book with great lessons for Christians and the rest.

Is guilt and shame keeping you from experiencing the full measure of God’s Love? Is there anything you are holding back from God because you are worried He will stop loving you? Jesus took our punishment we deserved. As a result, we can confess our sins without fear, knowing God will greet us with mercy, grace, and Love above all.