A mental tool to navigate complex problems, make better decisions

Pop quiz: Derived from a Greek word that means ‘to discover,’ It describes a rule or a method that comes from experience and helps you think through things, like the process of elimination, or the process of trial and error. You can think of it as a shortcut,” says Google.

Now, what is “it”? Answer that without Googling…. if you’ve given up, the word that you are looking for is “heuristic”. It is pluralized in the title of the book, Quills, Heuristics & Quips: Weaving a Path to Wisdom written by Victor Draman Afayo.

Indeed, this book is every bit the discovery in the ways it reveals words, mores and thought patterns which may be useful on the road to achieving what you want. It borrows heavily from the wisdom of the ages as expressed by the Good Book, Indeed, one could say that the Bible is what animates this book the most. More, it intersperses this wisdom with the subtle sagacity of Charlie Chaplin, the comic actor of the Silent Era of Hollywood celluloid.

The book is divided into three parts, namely a personal odyssey. This is autobiographical and opens the book with a journey through the author’s life, sharing personal anecdotes and stories amplified by the author’s reflections on what ideas and words, which the author so cherishes, outline and englobe his worldview. The second part belongs to the author’s connoisseurial taste for the power of words. Exploding from the pages in the shape of motivational and inspirational (do I repeat myself?) quotes, adages, and idioms, this section titled, ‘An Oil Well of Wisdom”.

The quotes, adages and idioms here are gleaned, by the author, from a vast wellspring of sources, including conversations, books, movies, and personal experience. So, as to the latter, this section is semi-autobiographical. Section three of the book explores the realm of theories, heuristics (there goes that word again), and mental models.

If you were only used to supermodels, then please stick around and experience other kinds of models. The kinds that do not need swimsuits to backstroke against the tide of unrelenting mindlessness in the world. The mental tools help us navigate complex problems, make better decisions, and understand the world around us. It also, as a byproduct, helps us shed the "Not the sharpest tool in the shed" phrase, if some of you need to shed that.

At any rate, it helps cultivate our minds with the cognitive utensils that enable us dig into the intellectualism you and I require to simply think. The word ‘Think’ was International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) slogan, by the way.

The author offers even more, “This book is more than just a constellation of words, it is a testament to the power of human thought and the enduring wisdom that can be found in stories and the written word. It is a resource for anyone seeking inspiration, motivation, or a deeper understanding of world,” writes the author.

And you know what? He’s not lying. I think the author missed a spot with that summary of what this book will bring the reader, however. I could add that by using such remarkable words and ideas, the author might inspire Ugandans to love amidst the pain and suffering personified by a people (we) at cross-purposes.

This manual, if you will, uses the power of words to transcend mind, ear, eye, air, page and stage with a cross-cultural ability to inhabit the somewhat abbreviated life of free expression. As the words take on a life of their own, the author crystallizes the power within you and I to better our lot through judicious thought and inquiry.

Title: Quills, Heuristics & Quips: Weaving a Path to Wisdom

Author: Victor Draman Afayo

Price: Shs50,000

Availability: Aristoc Bookshop

Pages: 281

Published: 2025