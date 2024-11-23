A poem that adds some cheerfulness to each verse

“This collection, albeit having no particular theme, delves into the complexities of life. It explores the traits and triumphs of growing up, the pursuit of love, and the relentless struggles of adulting, among other poignant themes. Through the medium of short poems, I invite you to embark on this journey with me and hope it resonates with you.

Let us venture forth together, embracing the magic that lies within the pages of ‘Flashes of Aurora’,” the author Victor ‘Bauer’ Mukundane says in the book’s prologue. Aurora, in literary terms, means the dawn. In literal terms, flashes of dawn are the green flash and green ray which are meteorological optical phenomena that sometimes occur transiently around the moment of sunrise. Now, in purely poetic terms, this collection summons the dawn by the way each poem brightens up each page.

To enkindle the poetry further, the author chooses to have each poem accompanied by a photographic representation of his subject. Take the poem on Marilyn Monroe, for instance. She was that silver screen siren of the 1950s and 60s who had a razor sharp mind that belied the image of her as a dumb blonde. Although the poem ‘Monroe’ does not focus on this aspect of her abilities, it highlights her other equally impelling qualities:

“Hers was a heart so hard to tame.

A magnetising beauty, her friends called her a flame.

With her unmatched elegance, she was a classy dame.

It is no wonder, she quickly rose to a life of fame…”

The end rhymes in this poem constitutes a perfect rhyme. Not because they are flawless. Instead, perfect rhymes refer only to words with identical sounds like "game" and "tame," or "element" and "elephant."

This poem is also an encomium, suffused with praise and adulation. The author is clearly a Monroe fan. In view of the way she died, shrouded in mystery. You could say the poem that follows seeks to explain the madness in the world and, by extension, Monroe’s death. “Many years later, the world seemed to be on a steep descent into chaos/Never ending misfortune and ill-fated exploits of mankind./The horrid aftermath of opening Pandora’s Box./Human ambition morphed into avarice and egocentricism, instigating treachery, wrath, violence and resentment…”

The speaker in this poem challenges the standards of his time, listing them in a collage of moral crimes that come at the reader almost pell-mell. But no, they are ordered much like a rap sheet indicting modern society in much the same manner Alan Ginsberg does in his 1956 poem, Howl. This poem is much shorter, but no less short on the fire and brimstone cascading from its poetic pulpit. TGIF, the name a poem that adds some cheerfulness to these verses, is a welcome respite from all the jeremiads in this collection. Not that they are poorly written, no. They are all well executed. But life is more than just its trials. Since there is a time and place for everything, including a good time: