Adieu Prince Philip and Desmond Tutu: 2021's notable deaths

Prince Philip and Desmond Tutu. PHOTOS/ FILE/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Richard Donner, director of the first "Superman" movie and as well as "The Goonies", dies on July 5 aged 91.
  • Renowned Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, 96, who scored the 1964 film "Zorba the Greek" and resisted military dictatorship in Greece, dies on September 2. 

From Britain's Prince Philip to Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu, here are some of the most notable deaths of 2021.
 January 
Phil Spector, who revolutionised 1960s pop music with his "Wall of Sound" but who was jailed for murder in 2009, dies on January 16 aged 81.
A week later, Larry King, the braces-sporting US talk host who interviewed everyone who was anyone, dies at 87.

