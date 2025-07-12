Agony of a rising star Part II: Feeling the pain of a missing father

Bogo was the biggest boy and was due to sit for his primary leaving exams. He had to do some revision at night and on many occasions, he would see snakes entering their house. He was used to having a stick around him that he would use to clobber the reptiles to death. This was a very usual phenomenon. The smell of the candle was rumoured to be a big scare because paraffin, a by-product of petroleum, made the reptiles scamper for safety, but this did not seem the case for Bogo, as the dilapidated structure was so porous due to the rodents that had made vaults for their safety and living that it allowed in creeping creatures like snakes. During the night, the little paraffin in the candles could not sustain revision. The intensity of learning had increased to prepare pupils for better opportunities. The good performers were called up by big schools to pursue secondary education.

Bogo had heard of the story of the old woman's son, who had scored the best grades, went on to study in the city and was successfully got employed to afford a better life. There was scarcity of essentials such as sugar, salt, soap and paraffin. The entire village would line up to get these essentials, rationed according to an unknown criterion, except that one had to mention the head of family's name. Bogo's father had disappeared, his family had been displaced by relatives and no one could offer his name as head of family. Using the same name for more than one family would have compromised the number of rations to a particular male. All the same, Bogo had to line up for the rations. The mentioning of his father's name attracted apathy and resentment. It was a common rumour that his father had joined people fighting government and, therefore, their family had to be excluded.

"Where is your father?" asked the parish chief. Bogo had no answer. The parish chief asked him to step aside, until the line diminished. As he looked from the sides, the reserves kept dwindling until nothing was left. Bogo's head was filled with thoughts of returning home empty handed. He knew his mother had asked for a salary advance to pay for the rations but in spite of that, he could not get the essentials home. Walking miserably back home, Bogo met an old woman who noticed the pain in his face. She asked him what the problem was.

With tears rolling down his cheeks, Bogo explained his unfortunate encounter at the sub-county. The old woman counselled Bogo and told him a nice story. There was once a boy who had been down-trodden and looked down upon with contempt by his brothers. But he beat all odds like the biblical Joseph and turned out to be the saviour of his entire clan and village.

The boy grew in very hard times, but was a legend in his village and in his later years, he became a hero. She likened Bogo's future to be that boy. The old woman told Bogo that she had been a palmist for many years and wanted to read Bogo's fortunes. When Bogo gave his hands to the old woman, she foretold a brilliant future for Bogo and encouraged him to look forward to a better future in his later years. She added that suffering is a good experience as it prepared a man for future challenges. She offered to share her ration with Bogo at no cost. Her son was the parish chief, who kept hoarding the essentials at the old woman's house. The amount of rations Bogo received that day were beyond what he had seen other homes get, while lining up at the sub-county. How God can make miracles! Bogo mused as the old woman handed him the pack of essentials.

Bogo had saved the little money from his mother's advance and grinned all the way home. Since the family had moved out of their home, this was the first act of love and charity that Bogo had seen and it made him realise how life can be mysterious. The old woman was regular at the church and had come to like Bogo from the way he conducted himself at the altar during Mass. Bogo's prayers seemed to have been answered in the old woman's acts. The story of Bogo's embarrassment at the sub-county had reached his mother as she was sitting in the staffroom.

She felt another betrayal and did not want to return home and witness the misery in the eyes of her children. She had not had the essentials for weeks and had hoped to stock some reserve from the salary advance she had been given. At the end of the day break, she returned home to commiserate with the abandoned family that she was struggling to keep. Bogo saw his mother from a distance and as he ran towards her, she knew he was going to break bad news.

"Mummy, mummy, God is great, great, great. Let us go and thank Grandma. His mother wanted to conceal the tears, but Bogo had noticed. He told his mother that everything was okay at home. His mother paused and told him that they would get rations next time.Bogo assured his mother that he had brought home enough stocks than anyone else in the village. There was excitement at home because the stocks were an assurance of better feeding and availability of light for reading. At the Sunday service, Bogo's mother had the opportunity to thank the old woman. It was a good revelation for Bogo to learn that the old woman's daughter had been his Godmother on his baptism. Bogo had been treated to new relation that he had never expected.

The old woman's home was now a place for regular visits. By the end of year, Bogo was in position to move to the dream school. He made arrangements to shift, back. He reapplied and was admitted to the urban school. The young siblings were now reasonably grown up but could not take on his business. He converted his money into goats and chicken, which would later multiply to barter for cows as time went by. Relatives were not happy with Bogo's idea of changing the school because they had sold off their family land to fail them. Those who were somehow sympathetic bade farewell with promises of material support and showing a degree of concern that was rather suspicious.

Life in the urban school was different. Students possessed different sets of uniforms and were dropped at school in cars or bicycles, smartly dressed in white socks and red neck ties. They all spoke very good English with ease, yet back in the village, it was enforced by placing a yoke around one's neck caught speaking the native language, vernacular. The classrooms were spacious and tidy. There was running water and delicious meals. Each student had a wrist watch to observe time. Things looked strangely organised and mesmerising for Bogo. He needed mental adjustment because some things were beyond his means, like affording different sets of uniforms.