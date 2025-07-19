Agony of a Rising Star part III - Modernity wows the village star

Everyone seemed to know each other and he clearly stood out as a stranger. He had found friends back in the village on account of his stellar performance and was the best there. In the new class, Bogo found that he had never been introduced to quite many things. It seemed as though they were studying a different curriculum. In the urban school, they had moved presto and had covered topics that were far from the former school. Bogo had not covered some critical topics and had to find means of understanding in order to cope with the standard. The class teacher had noticed that he was finding it difficult to adjust and had proposed extra time to assist him. This meant that Bogo could not find time to look for odd jobs to supplement his miserable pocket money. Being a day scholar was preferred by some people as it provided opportunities to engage in some work that could guarantee survival.

The urban school was located in an industrial town and there were many odd jobs targeting students. The teacher asked for some little money and extra time at school to help Bogo catch up but back home, he did not expect any money to fall through. Bogo thought of requesting the teacher to give him assistance in the evening, but such arrangement attracted higher rates and a preserve of well to do students who were many in the school. It would mean, the teacher helping the students from their homes. Bogo lived in a rented room with a distant relative and had only a mattress in a contraption similar to a bed. Notwithstanding, the fact that he could not afford the rates, the teacher could never visit such a place.

One of Bogo's friends had hinted on the opportunity at some factory where he could work for "hourly" payments. He needed the money and needed the special learning. The rate at which the syllabus was covered was faster than what Bogo had been exposed to before. The equation was not working out for him. In addition to the rather hectic timetable, there were a number of trips organised by the school through the different clubs. There were all sorts of activities each one requiring some "modest" contribution as it was being referred to. It seemed everything depended on money and Bogo could not afford almost everything. The hopes for better life in the urban school started to turn bleak as there was a marked difference in the social economic set up. People were less friendly; competition was high and money defined many things.

At that time, there was a growing trend of buying pamphlets of teachers' well written notes, if not, photocopy if one could not buy. Bogo wanted to narrate his new experience to his mother and seek guidance because the excitement had faded and things had become more challenging than entertaining. In class, he was no longer number one. Many of the aspects of examinations were strange to Bogo. He needed time, money and scholastic materials to afford the special attention. Time was running towards examinations and Bogo could not imagine the embarrassment of performing poorly. He had never been outside the first three best performers right from primary one. Things were proving hard and the possibility of being pushed outside that bracket became real each passing day. Bogo jumped on a bus that evening using the little saving he had, hoping to share his ordeal with his mother and get the comfort of his soul mate.

It rained heavily that day and the bus could not make it through a very long swampy area where sections had been washed away. During the night, mosquitoes had feasted on every passenger in the bus and hardly did anyone on the bus sleep that night. In the morning, the bus company sent another bus to come from the opposite direction to where the passengers would wade through the mud and water to continue with their journey. The rescue bus did not arrive until midday. That Saturday afternoon, Bogo's mother was not home, she had gone to find a piece of land where they would grow food in addition to the mission land. At home, the young brothers seemed desolate and miserable. He was their big brother who would ensure they took timely baths, changed clothes and at least picked some fruits for them.

They were not yet able to climb the jack fruit tree in the compound because it did not have branches for up to fifteen meters above the ground. They had not served food since morning and were visibly hungry. Bogo quickly filled in by getting them the jack fruit and guavas. When the mother listened to his story, she had to surrender the money she had saved to acquire the land lease, for Bogo to go and pay for the coaching at least! Having no choice, Bogo took the money but felt greatly indebted to the family. There was a likelihood of food insecurity that was attributable to him directly because before the urban migration move, he was supplementing the family income and now he was depriving them of their means. With a smile on her face, Bogo's mother wished him the best and told him not to worry about them that God would provide for them.

She cautioned him to remain focused and avoid the urban temptations. She asked Bogo to always look back at his background and strive hard like the old woman's son, Kaga who seemed to be the role model for the entire village. As she was escorting Bogo to the stage, they met one of the relatives who sold their land. The man asked Bogo, where he had disappeared to and Bogo was surprised. He never thought that man was aware of his movements or even bothered to know what happened to him. The mother told him to look for Bogo another time because they were in a rush to catch up with the bus. It was the first time Bogo's mother accompanied him to the bus. As they were conversing, she told Bogo that she was praying for him to get to the highest level of education, possibly a degree. Bogo got the word degree and wanted to find more about it, but could not disturb his mother. She went on to tell Bogo that she had been forced to rent a house and look after her children in the hope that their father would appear one day and life improves.



