Alcohol intoxication is no excuse to commit a crime

Intoxication with alcohol and drugs is commonly associated with criminal offending. The relationship between intoxication and criminal culpability is complex, especially if mental impairment and incapacitation due to the intoxication are taken as a legal defence.

The effect of alcohol on a person can make them misinterpret the words and actions of others as threatening, and this may lead to that drunken person acting violently in the mistaken belief that he is under attack. However, committing a crime under the influence of alcohol may not be an excuse in courts of law. Intoxication may be used as a defense in a court of law when the accused person is assumed not to have understood the nature of his or her actions or know what he or she was doing. The intoxication defence, however, applies in very limited circumstances and typically depends on whether the intoxication was voluntary or involuntary, and what level of intent is required by the criminal charge.

There was a case in which a man, totally drunk, woke up to find his equally drunk friend hitting him. In order to defend himself, he retaliated with blows and then went back to sleep. He woke up to find his friend dead. He was convicted of manslaughter, but appealed the conviction on grounds that he was acting in self-defence in the circumstances. The Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal on the grounds that a mistake arising from voluntary intoxication can never be relied on as a defence, whatever the crime. Alcohol intoxication can, in limited circumstances, serve as a defence in criminal law, primarily by impacting on a person’s ability to form the required mental state to commit a crime and specifically, where intention is a specific ingredient of that offence. The core of intoxication as a defence lies in whether the level of intoxication prevented the accused person from forming the specific mental element required to commit the offence.

A general intent is a situation where one commits an act without the intent to achieve a specific result, while a specific intent is the intent to commit an act and achieve a specific result. Alcohol intoxication is generally not a defense for all crimes, especially those involving general intent or reckless behaviour, where intoxication is considered to be a foreseeable consequence of consuming alcohol. Involuntary intoxication occurs when someone is tricked into consuming a substance such as drugs or alcohol, or when someone is forced to do so. For instance, a woman whose drink is spiked without her knowledge is involuntarily intoxicated. Involuntary intoxication can be a defence to a general intent crime, if the accused person can establish that the involuntary intoxication acted similarly to an insanity defence and prevented him or her from understanding the nature of his or her actions or differentiating between right and wrong.

Self-induced intoxication is voluntary intoxication and if someone intentionally gets drunk to gain the courage (also known as Dutch courage) to commit a crime, this self –induced intoxication cannot be used as a defence. While voluntary intoxication rarely leads to a full acquittal, it can be a mitigating factor or defence against offences where a specific intention needs to be proved as the level of intoxication may prevent the accused person from forming that necessary intent. Establishing a defence of voluntary intoxication is much more difficult than involuntary intoxication. Under prevailing legal standards, voluntary intoxication is an applicable defence only for certain crimes, and, even in those circumstances, courts are far less likely to accept a defence of intoxication when the accused brought the intoxication upon himself or herself. Involuntary intoxication occurs when a person gets intoxicated through no fault of their own; when someone is given an intoxicating drug without their knowledge.

Where a person is reduced to a state of intoxication through no fault of his own, he cannot be blamed for his actions. Involuntary intoxication, if proven, offers a stronger defence because that individual is not to blame for their state of intoxication. Involuntary intoxication can be a defence to a criminal charge if it prevents the accused person from forming the intent that is required to commit the offence. For instance the accused person may not have understood the nature of his or her actions or may be deemed incapable of having the state of mind necessary to commit the crime. A common example is the crime of assault, which requires intent to harm. If an individual becomes violent as a result of involuntary intoxication and commits an assault, he or she may be able to argue that the intoxication prevented him or her from forming the intent to cause harm.

Unlike involuntary intoxication, voluntary intoxication is never a defence to a general intent crime. However, voluntary intoxication may be used as a defence to specific intent crimes if, as with involuntary intoxication, it prevents the accused from forming the criminal intent necessary to commit the crime. An accused person could argue voluntary intoxication as a defense to burglary because he was so intoxicated that he was unable to form intent to commit the crime therein. However, in most jurisdictions voluntary intoxication is an affirmative defense, which means that the burden is on the accused to prove that he or she lacked the necessary intent. In some cases, the defense of voluntary intoxication does not absolve the accused person of liability but instead reduces the overall culpability for the crime.

An accused person might find charges reduced to a lesser crime if he or she can successfully prove that intoxication limited his or her intent or comprehension of the crime. In yet another case a man, while under the influence of alcohol, headbutted another person and the victim died. Although he told court that he acted in self-defence, he was, nevertheless, convicted of murder. He appealed the conviction on the grounds that his mistaken belief was relevant. The Court of Appeal held that the drunkard’s believe as to the need for self-defensive action was ignored by the trial court. However, in murder cases the drunkenness of an accused person should be taken into consideration in determining whether the accused person had the specific intention to commit the crime. In this particular case the conviction for murder was quashed considering the circumstances and, instead, the man was convicted of manslaughter.



