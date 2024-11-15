Appellate and lower courts analyse rape case

Consent, a cardinal ingredient of the offence of rape, must be proven in order for such a charge to succeed. Consent to the sexual act must be given freely, willingly and when the person giving the consent is in full possession of her mental faculties.

In rape trials consent, however, is often one of the most contentious aspects to prove. In many cases courts look at the prevailing circumstances to infer, if consent was or not given. On September 3, a court in India made a landmark decision in a case of rape.

The events of the case took place on March 2, 2020, when a man allegedly offered a woman an opportunity for employment, overseas. The man reportedly deceived the woman to come to a hotel room in the guise of meeting with an agency for employment.

The man and the woman verified the hotel room, made payment for it and then had lunch together. Shortly after, the two were seen entering the room together. There was no evidence that the woman was forced to enter the room; she entered it willingly.

The woman in her statement disclosed that after she entered the room with the man, after which the man closed the door and threatened to kill her. Thereafter, they had sexual intercourse without her consent.

She further stated that once the man went inside the bathroom, she immediately fled out of the room and went running towards the ground floor and then called police. One of the hotel staff gave corroborative evidence. He stated that he saw the woman coming down, crying and that she went directly outside the hotel and called someone.

The man was arrested on the same day and the scene of the incidence was examined the following day. No incriminating evidence was found. The woman was examined by a doctor on the day of the incidence, but the report was not conclusive, pending the results of further forensic tests. There was no observation of a recent sexual intercourse.

On March 3, 2020, the man was taken to court to determine if there was sufficient evidence to frame a charge of rape against him. The law states that if court comes to the conclusion that there is ground for presuming that the accused has committed such an offence, the charge could be framed.

At the stage of framing the charge, court has to weigh the available evidence for the purpose of forming an opinion, as to whether or not there is charge that can be sustained. In so doing, court has to peruse the entire charge sheet along with the statements of the victim and other witnesses and the documents corroborating the case. Once the court comes to the conclusion that there is grave suspicion, the charge is required to be framed.

In this particular case, court declared that the accused man had no case to answer and released him. Court ruled that since the woman willingly went with the man inside the hotel room, she consented to sexual intercourse. This ruling was appealed by the prosecution.

Prosecution submitted that notwithstanding specific statements recorded in the complainant, court disbelieved the victim and ruled that it appeared that what happened between the man and woman was consensual.

Prosecution further submitted that the lower court had lost sight that it was to restrict itself to finding out whether or not there was prima facie material to frame a charge of rape against the alleged perpetrator.

Even if there was no positive medical report at that time, statements and behaviour of the victim should have carried substantial value, according to prosecution. The conduct of the victim of lodging the complaint immediately after the incident should have been interpreted by the court to imply that the accuser did not consent to the act.

However, the lawyer representing the suspect, submitted that the survivor could not be believed, in view of her conduct and the surrounding circumstances. The lawyer submitted that the supposed victim voluntarily accompanied the man to book the room at the said hotel and thereafter went inside.

To the lawyer, the victim suppressed the fact that first they verified the room, made payment and then had lunch, before entering the room. The lawyer pointed out that the medical report clearly contradicted the statement of the woman as it concluded that there was no evidence of a recent sexual intercourse.

Prosecution contended that the report received from forensic department in respect of serological examination, revealed that semen was detected on the clothes of the victim. Regrettably this report was not available to court the first time the accused appeared in court.

According to the appellant court, the question before the lower court was only with regard to framing of the charge against the accused. Court observed that it appeared the entire burden was put to the victim to convince court that the accused had a case to answer.

To Court she was disbelieved only because she accompanied the accused and went inside the room. The Appellate Court ruled that such observations of the trial court and, especially, at the stage of framing the charge was clearly beyond its legal mandate. The trial court was to restrict itself on the charge sheet, witness statements and the appearance of the accused as well as the documents corroborating the case of the Prosecution.

The Appellate Court noted that the complaint was lodged by the survivor immediately after the incident. Records showed that as soon as the victim came out of the room she called the police.

When police arrived at the hotel, the survivor was immediately taken to the Police Station to record her complaint. The survivor, in clear words, disclosed that the accused took her to the hotel room under the pretext of meeting an agent, who was supposed to give her a job abroad.

The appellate court ruled that the lower court erred by concluding that since the victim went into the room willingly, she consented, by implication, to sexual intercourse. According to court, even if the survivor went inside the room with the accused, the same cannot, by any stretch of imagination, be considered her consent for sexual intercourse.

It was observed with concern that the lower court clearly mixed two aspects and these were the fact of the survivor going inside the room without any protest and the assumption that she gave consent to what happened in the room.

The appellate court concluded that the action of the survivor of fleeing the room while crying immediately after the incident and calling the police and lodging a complaint on the day itself point to the fact that the overt action allegedly carried in the room by the accused was not consensual.

In a case of rape, full penetration is not necessary at all. The trial court completely lost sight of this settled position of the law and arrived at a conclusion that was perverse.

The appellate court concluded that there was sufficient evidence to frame a charge of rape against the accused and directed the lower court to withdraw its earlier ruling and frame charges against the accused, accordingly.