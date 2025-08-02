Are you ready for some poetry? We are talking about verse with the subversive quality to overturn your poetic perception and make you see poetry with new eyes. I know. Some of you think I am being melodramatic, but I am not the only one. Melodrama is the third book in the series, A Green Room Pentateuch. This fast-paced collection stirs up a steaming pot of existential angst, conflict and drama. From the innocence of dancing in the rain depicted in ‘innocence’ to the profound vulnerability of grappling with unemployment in ‘Between Jobs’, each poem in this collection offers a profound exploration of life’s complexities. It caters to the themes of resilience, identity, and the pursuit of solace amidst turmoil as one journeys through the vivid landscapes of the human psyche.

The haunting echoes of ‘Mirage’ to the bittersweet reflections of ‘Memories’, another poem that lyrically lights up Melodrama. The book. Not the disposition. Each piece resonates with raw authenticity and emotional depth. This collection condenses a whirlwind, a circus of emotional chaos and catharsis. I told you things would get melodramatic, didn’t I? The maelstrom of our inner lives is expertly expressed by the author, Matsiko Godwin Muhwezi. Besides being a poet, Matsiko is an accomplished lawyer. This could be why he knows so much about melodrama, the courtroom drama being his petri dish to understanding the extent to which the melodramatic may go. This lawyer-poet interlards poetic locutions with sharp commentary. Which is something very difficult to pull off. Especially when done so seamlessly as this:

If we have failed

To read books

And sharpen our tongues

With precise rhetoric

We should fight

If the lives we’ve lived

The pains and gains

Of lack and grandeur

Fail the moment

We should fight...





It is titled Duel. But put your hardware away, along with your fists. We don’t have to really fight, but then again; maybe we do need to fight. It is not about fisticuffs or punching your way out of crowded room. The word “Fight” (here) is related to the phrase "iron sharpens iron". The fight is not violent, it points to people improving each other through interaction, mutual support, and challenging each other. Just as two pieces of iron can be used to sharpen each other, people can help each other grow and develop through discussion, feedback, and collaboration. When all these inner sharpeners are taken together, they spell Fight.

Matsiko is clearly not playing. If he was before, he is not now. Check out another poem, titled Melodrama. It is the eponymous poem in this arsenal of versified witticisms.

There was never room

Enough to welcome

In this wide world

A courageous harbinger

Living ahead of time....





It gets more intense, thereby resonating with times overflowing the vehemence of the moment. The past and the future vanish in the “fierce urgency of now", a phrase used by American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr emphasizing the importance of immediate action to addresses the critical need to act without delay. So get your copy without delay, it has an excerpt from the author’s 2021 novella “Beautyful Problems” and several other works and ideas tacked onto the literary excellence of this collection.





Title: Melodrama

Author: Matsiko Godwin Muhwezi

Price: Shs30,000

Availability: African Studies Bookstore

Pages: 120

Published: 2025



