Artist pulls out all the stops to explore the female body

An art exhibition exploring love, loss, and love, which has had Osbert Mugisha’s 16 paintings on display since July 26, runs its course today at the Xenson Art Space in Kampala.

The curatorial statement describes Mugisha as using his first solo exhibition, titled “Flowers That Speak” to navigate the journey from boyhood to manhood.

“Mugisha draws from personal experiences: falling in love, facing heartbreak, embracing fatherhood, and wrestling with the fragility and resilience of human connection,” the statement reads, adding:“These lived stories are made visible through his signature ‘mosaicism painting’ style compositions built from intricate, fragmented patterns that reflect the complex and often disjointed path of emotional self-discovery.”

Two recurring motifs are identified in Mugisha’s body of work—the flower and the female body.

“The flower appears not merely as decoration but as a symbol of emotional character, delicate yet resilient, beautiful yet fleeting. It embodies the cycles of blooming and withering that define romantic and familial relationships. Each flower holds a sense of promise and fragility, reminding us that even the most vibrant love can bruise, wilt, or renew,” the statement reveals.

“The female form, frequently central in these works, represents more than a muse or memory. It becomes a vessel of care, power, and emotional depth. Mugisha’s women -standing, sitting, leaning, or drifting- are often set off-balance, positioned against minimal or floral-patterned backdrops that evoke psychological landscapes. At times alone, in groups, or accompanied by children, these figures embody the presence of all the women who have shaped the artist’s journey: lovers, mothers, partners, and caretakers,” it adds.

Female bodies, flowers

Slaying Sisters, one of the 16 captivating paintings on display, captures this female form in all its glory. It shows a woman with a puff hairstyle leaning her head on the head of the shorter one with a bob hairstyle. They both have long necks, three yellow nostrils, earrings and makeup. The shorter woman is folding her hands across her chest. “They bond because they know each other’s secrets, which is common these days,” Mugisha says of a sisterhood not rooted in blood relations.

The curatorial statement is alive to the “bold, expressive figures set against still, quiet spaces; intricate surface textures paired with serene postures” in Mugisha’s paintings that create such a striking contrast.

“This tension reflects what Mugisha calls ‘the puzzle of love’, a puzzle where missing pieces can speak louder than those in place. The visual imbalance becomes metaphorical: in love, one may give more, wait longer, or love harder. Yet it is within this unevenness that beauty and meaning take root,” the statement reads further.

To further comprehend this, a look at Sawa Ya Kwetega is highly recommended. The painting shows three women close to each other with short haircut styles.

Mugisha says this artwork highlights the strategies women employ to succeed and survive in society. Their conversations seek to point out that this can be done positively, while society has perceived it negatively. The curatorial statement further offers: “In a cultural context where male vulnerability is rarely cantered, “Flowers That Speak’’ becomes a powerful gesture of softness and honesty. It invites viewers into a world where masculinity and tenderness coexist; where fatherhood is both burden and blessing; and where love is not a straight line, but a garden tangled, unpredictable, and alive.”

The absence of a straight line can be seen in Make Your Choice, which depicts two beautiful women with three nostrils each or Terms And Conditions that shows a beautiful woman with a large headgear while placing her hands below her chin. Other paintings like Kumaa Akaduka, which shows a woman in a green dress with flowers holding a mirror in her left hand while applying lipstick with her right hand, alert us to what Mohsen “Gino” Joukar, a private art collector and dealer based in Hollywood, California, USA, says is Mugisha’s ability to make the invisible visible.

“His characters, with their unapologetically oversized afros, elongated necks, and exaggerated forms, don’t whisper cultural identity—they shout it. There’s nothing subtle about his work, and that’s the point,” Joker notes, adding: “His vibrant canvases are loud with pride, bursting with the rhythm, pain, joy, and soul of the African experience.”

Paintings such as Innocent By Default, showing two women with the same hairstyle; I am Available, showing a confident young woman wearing specs, earrings, makeup with a pussycat hairstyle; Caretaker, showing a woman seated on the floor while a child is eating with a spoon to her mouth all attest to this.

“It’s a special and rewarding feeling after a long time of trying to manoeuvre and express myself on wider platforms, aware that solo exhibitions are part of the significant achievements in the career of an artist. It is rewarding to persistence, patience, hard work, and very hopeful that it’s a breakthrough that unlocks opportunities ahead,” Mugisha says of hosting his first solo exhibition, adding: “What inspires me is mainly people and my environment. Lately, my family, and more so my two year twin boys, have been a motivation to work beyond imagination. "

Who is Osbert Mugisha?

Born in Buhweju District, western Uganda, Mugisha’s journey into art has been as layered as the works he creates. Now based in Kampala, Mugisha is a self-taught visual artist whose path took root not in formal institutions, but in life’s raw, personal experiences.

Although he briefly studied at the Margaret Trowell School of Industrial and Fine Arts at Makerere University in 2007, it was outside academia, through self-reflection, experimentation, and lived emotion that his voice as an artist truly emerged. His practice is shaped by both his rural beginnings and the complexities of urban life, drawing from a deep well of intimate stories that explore love, memory, fatherhood, and identity.

He works primarily with acrylics on canvas, focusing on women, mothers, and children as recurring subjects. These figures serve as emotional anchors in his visual storytelling, symbols of care, resilience, mystery, and transformation.

Over the years, his artistic journey has moved through phases of experimentation, leading to the development of his signature technique: “mosaicism painting.”This approach breaks down his subjects into small, intricate units that form a mosaic-like image from a distance, while up close, they reveal tactile textures and delicate fragmentation. It is both a visual and conceptual metaphor for how human experience is built, through layered, sometimes broken, yet beautiful parts."