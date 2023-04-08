Book review: How losing mother, child to cancer impacted Ataro

“I’ve come to know that God can smoothen my path, calm the storm, make everything beautiful, and keep me and all who I care about safe. I’d like you to feel inspired and encouraged through the stories that have been shared in this book,” writes Joyce Ataro.

The redemptive power, which runs through these words, threads through each verb, noun, adverb and gerund to restoratively give rise to Ataro’s book, “Hope Undeterred: How To Stay Hopeful in Every Circumstance.”

Through personal experience and reference to Holy Scripture, Ataro chronicles her walk with God and how this walk enabled her to surmount the many odds stacked against her. Her personal experiences shared in this book extend her positive-thinking and vibes thereof into useful techniques for understanding, developing and cementing one’s spirit into “a stone for a foundation, a tried stone, a precious cornerstone, a sure foundation” as articulated by Isaiah 28:16.

Ataro, a team leader at National Water & Sewerage Corporation, is an inspirational lady who comports herself with poise, dignity and a self-confidence nurtured through her Christian faith.

“Pain is a decision, and I choose not to go down that road. It is not easy to avoid though, because it often is the mind’s default position especially if we don’t practice self-control.

Whether you experience pain or not is entirely up to how you control your mind,” she writes. At a physical level, such decisiveness clears neutral pathways towards non-physical manifestations – such as happiness, which implies a willingness to overcome pain and do battle with the Goliaths of self-doubt and a lack of faith.

This willingness then sets in train neural processes, which are ultimately physical processes that lead to achievements in the shape of a smile on your face.

On a spiritual level, Ataro recognises happiness in earthly life as a means towards preparing her for the ultimate happiness through a union with God. “In 2011, my lovely daughter was diagnosed with Lymphoma Cancer, she was one year old by then and my heart almost came to a standstill. When the doctor broke the news to me, I could not tell mummy. The numerous times when we were admitted at the hospital were tough on us. It was not easy for the family. I thank God for the caring husband and family who supported me. The Lord called her on 10th January 2012.”

After that double loss, she doubled down in her faith and went through a “healing process”, which made her appreciate that her loved ones had gone to a better place.

As she purposed her life towards God, she found herself in hospital on Christmas day in 2015.

One of Ataro’s most prized possessions is a book by John Maxwell entitled, “The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth.” It is in this edifying book that she found the empowering words: “It takes a bad experience for us to face the change we need to make in our lives.’’ Today, Ataro has successfully aligned her hopes with her passion in order to find meaning in a world where so much meaning is lost in translation between faith and faithless living.

Always honest with herself, Ataro consistently acts in consonance with insights she has gleaned from self-reflection and personal growth. Whether it’s her goals or her daily experiences, she has designed her personal growth to match where she is with where she wants to be.

This book is ultimately about a woman of faith whose humility and character have coloured her social interactions with gratitude and an abiding devotion to serving others.