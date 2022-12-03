Book review: How to make the most of what life hands you

SOCIETY



This is a fairly quick read that is knitted with examples that are a perfect fit for an African setting . In this case, Ugandan-based pragmatic remedies that are good for the constant challenges that frequently bog down many, for instance in the current financial pressing times.

Ivan Balamaga Wasswa, the author borrows realistic and well-lived experiences that if embraced and practiced, come with less tasking processes of implementation yet with highly rewarding outcomes, sufficient enough to weather someone through the economic turmoil, for instance those visible in the present age.

From the onset, Balamaga openly states that: “There is no journey we take that is straightforward without corners, hills or slopes. How one handles the journey of life is vital because we all know that no one can fight nature or situations beyond our control.”

With nearly the entire citizenry engulfed in brutal times draining hope out of majority Ugandans, the book purposely offers readers of the obvious but largely ignored life realities which once applied or appreciated bolsters someone to a better life.

The reader is fired into self-belief as a key ingredient into the path of recovery for the already disillusioned as well as those purposed to realising their full potential. In so doing, the author says; “believing in yourself is the ability of reasonable confidence in your capabilities to be happy and successful.”

Readers are made to check on the habits of their mindset and steered to the vital need to develop constructive habits in the mind which translate into growth mentality because one’s mind gets wired to extract positives in what life throws at you as a reader. This is because, “Many people have failed to achieve their goals in many things because of the negative mind-sets as a result of negative experiences.”

In the 76 pages, distinct emphasis is placed on the need to be open, evaluate set objectives and consequently define purposes of one’s overall life.

At the centre of the book is the specific emphasis placed on the need of ‘choosing a partner amidst friends’ because “No one will hold you responsible when you have a partner that’s not your best friend because there will be no understanding of one’s personal values”.

One is also reminded to; “Make your friends priority...” and “Find time to interact and talk to your friends. Don’t stop spending time with them because you have found the love of your life”.

Readers are carefully pointed to the need for all persons to always insulate their relations and marriages from any elements that fracture families, especially in times that have seen state institutions like courts of law flooded with family disputes or misunderstandings. As one pours out his or her affection to a partner, they need to realise that; “Love is like a rubber band held at both ends by two people. When one lets go, it hurts the other.”

At the tail-end is the quick reminder of the relevance that comes with rekindling shattered relationships, jointly cheering up with friends and families, controlling one’s anger and having a constant in-built fire of self-belief. “When life gets tough, faith is the engine that keeps us going, it is what gives us the strength of heart to believe that it will definitely get better and that we shall overcome.”

Of course the quick read comes with minimal disappointments which largely centre on a quick run through some rather relevant topics that one who expects extensive literature such experiences on them rather run through them.