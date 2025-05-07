Byamugisha’s journey of growth and gratitude

At an age when many are still learning the ropes, Jean Byamugisha was already calling the shots. Appointed CEO of Uganda's leading hotel association in her 20s, she brought fresh energy to an industry resistant to change, proving that youth and vision can trump years of experience. As a young woman breaking into leadership, Byamugisha charged forward with the fearless energy of someone who knew she belonged at the table, even when others doubted.

She approached her rookie status as an advantage, embracing both stumbles and successes with equal enthusiasm. Every mistake became a lesson; every correction, an opportunity to refine her approach. Her leadership education was deliberate. For an entire year as CEO, she observed meetings in strategic silence, studying power dynamics, decoding unspoken protocols, and mastering the art of reading the room.

This discipline now serves her well: where she once listened, she now guides conversations with measured confidence, offering insights only after absorbing every perspective. This growth mindset proved vital at the Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHOA), where she found both a proving ground and a mentor in founder Bulaim Mayanja Kibirige (BMK).

He did not just manage her career; he championed it, treating the young executive as both protégé and family. In an industry where women were often handed notepads instead of authority, BMK forcefully redirected expectations: 'She is here to lead us,' he would correct when colleagues asked her to fetch tea or take minutes.

That unwavering support transformed her from a tentative newcomer into the articulate, commanding presence who now steers Uganda's 750-hotel-strong hospitality alliance, her voice carrying equal weight in boardrooms and industry summits alike.

Building a legacy

Under her leadership, UHOA’s membership has surged from 280 to 748 hotels nationwide. What was once just another trade association has become a powerful private-sector voice in Uganda’s tourism industry. She has also fostered partnerships with development agencies and the government.

Recently, UHOA secured a contract to manage an apprenticeship program under the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) project.

Additionally, the association signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) to enhance Uganda’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, with investments extending beyond Kampala. UHOA also runs two International Labour Organisation (ILO)-funded projects to train and upskill members. "We have grown in leaps and bounds, sometimes beyond our wildest dreams," she says.

"Navigating the industry, especially during Covid-19, was daunting. But we successfully negotiated a relief package with the Ugandan government and the European Union to help hoteliers pay staff salaries."

Advocacy and challenges

UHOA’s core mandate is lobbying for the hospitality sector. For over five years, Byamugisha has pushed for a review of Uganda’s hotel tax regime, which imposes 25 different taxes and licenses, many of which are redundant. "It has been difficult, but we are persistent," she says. "We have engaged the Uganda Revenue Authority, the Ministry of Finance, and even the highest offices. Everyone acknowledges the problem, and we are hopeful for reform, it will be one of our biggest victories."

Future vision

Byamugisha is not resting on her laurels. Her next goal? Establishing a UHOA-owned hospitality school to train young professionals and upskill existing staff.

"If we had our own institution, we could partner with world-class schools like those in Switzerland to elevate Uganda’s hospitality standards," she explains. "Better training means better service, making Uganda a more competitive destination."

Leadership philosophy

Byamugisha credits her success to mentorship, faith, and strong values. "90 percent of my achievements are not my own doing, God has opened doors and given me wisdom," she says humbly. She leads with kindness but firmness, ensuring her team feels supported without being taken advantage of. "Respect is earned. Someone can fear you but not respect you, I prefer the latter." Her professional ethics are rooted in faith, guiding her interactions and decisions. She avoids controversy to uphold her and UHOA’s reputation.

Personal growth

Byamugisha’s parents played a pivotal role in shaping her character. Her father, her "biggest cheerleader," instilled fearlessness, while her mother taught her kindness and empathy. "Even at 40, when I am stuck, I call my dad, and he comes running," she shares. "That is priceless. He made me who I am."

Living in the moment

Byamugisha does not dwell on the past or obsess over the future. "I do not plan five years ahead. What matters is now—who I spend time with, what I do today. I live in the moment, give 100 percent, and every night, I reflect: What could I have done better?" Her day starts at 5:30 AM with gym sessions; not just for fitness, but for building connections while caring for herself.

In the moment

Jean Byamugisha says she does not dwell on the past or obsess over the future. «I do not plan five years ahead. What matters is now—who I spend time with, what I do today. I live in the moment, give 100 percent, and every night, I reflect: What could I have done better?»







