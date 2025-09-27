Caine prize for African writing best judges

The Caine Prize for African Writing has announced its panel of judges for 2025 Best of Caine Award, a special honorary award celebrating the most outstanding winner from the Prize’s 25-year history. This year’s chair of judges is the 2021 Nobel Laureate in Literature- Abdulrazak Gurnah. He was a professor of English at the University of Kent and was a Man Booker Prize judge in 2016. He lives in Canterbury.

Born in Zanzibar, Gurnah is the author of 10 novels: Memory of Departure,Pilgrims Way, Dottie,Paradise (shortlisted for the Booker Prize and the Whitbread Award), Admiring Silence,By the Sea” (longlisted for the Booker Prize and shortlisted for the Los Angeles Times Book Award). Other novels are Desertion (shortlisted for the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize), The Last Gift,Gravel Heart, and Afterlives, which was shortlisted for the Orwell Prize for Fiction 2021 and longlisted for the Walter Scott Prize.

Gurnah is joined on the panel by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi, a Ugandan novelist and short story writer. She has a PhD from Lancaster University. Her first novel, Kintu (Oneworld, 2018), won the Kwani? Manuscript Project in 2013 and was longlisted for the Etisalat Prize in 2014. She was awarded the 2014 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for Let’s Tell This Story Properly, which featured in her first collection, Manchester Happened (Oneworld, 2019).

Makumbi was awarded the prestigious Windham-Campbell Prize for Fiction 2018 and lives in Manchester, where she lectures in Creative Writing at Manchester Metropolitan University. In 2020, she was selected as one of 100 Most Influential Africans of 2020 by the New African Magazine. Tony Tagoe, a Ghanaian film producer, music executive and creative strategist is also part of the jury. His career spans music, film, brand partnerships, and cultural advocacy.

An Oxford graduate, Tagoe co-founded Deal Real, the legendary Carnaby Street music store that became a launchpad for artists including Amy Winehouse, Kanye West, Mark Ronson, and John Legend. In artist management, Tagoe currently manages Grammy-winning producer Guilty Beatz and visual artist Prince Gyasi. Tagoe’s film career includes co-producing Beasts of No Nation,Black Earth Rising and “Borga, along with credits on Das Netz. His brand work spans Nike, Adidas, Sony, Mercedes Benz, Red Bull, Vodafone, Diageo and Apple. He sits on the Global Citizen: Move Afrika Committee and Soho House Committee. He is a co- f ounder of TDA Films and TD Akuna Studios.





“For 25 years, the Caine Prize for African Writing has been at the forefront of facilitating the emergence of new literary talent from the continent and honouring seasoned authors, who push the needle in their approach to storytelling. It is undeniably an important pillar of the African literary ecosystem, offering an annual prize, in-person workshops across the continent and more recently, the online editorial programme, Gurnah shares.

This year’s honorary award, Gurnah says, presents a unique opportunity for reflection, not just on the 25 stories and authors that have shaped the Prize’s legacy, but also on the years ahead, and the narratives the Prize seeks to platform. He was delighted to serve as chair of judges after over two decades since he last held this role. “I have read each of the winning stories before, and it is clear how the diverse perspectives of past judging panels have shaped the selection of each winner. I now look forward to revisiting these stories through a fresh lens, alongside my esteemed fellow judges,” say Gurnah.

The judges will convene to select one outstanding story from the 25 previous Caine Prize winners this September. The Best of Caine honouree will be announced at the inaugural Words Across Waters: Afro Lit Fest, taking place on September 27, 2025 at the British Library in London.



