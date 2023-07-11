Can we look to the past  to inform us about the future?

How does one remember something that has not happened yet? That of course is not possible. However, the urge throughout this book is for us to look at what made our past, then reflect on how things have changed in the present, and determine what we want our future to look like.

The 15 stories

The 15 stories in this book take us through different parts of Uganda, from the plains in Ibanda to Mt Moroto, from the swamps in Lwera, to the homes, traditions and experiences in Bukedea, Teso and Gulu.



These stories also span centuries. Wobusobozi Amooti Kangere’s A Tale of Two Matriarchs goes back up to 1870 in which we are told amazing feats of his grandmother and great grand-aunt, while Stephen Ssenkaaba’s Wakaliwood: Uganda’s Answer to Hollywood brings us back to the present, with entertaining and revealing stories about the much known filmmaker Godfrey Nabwana of the Wakaliwood fame.



The various topics

Various topics are also discussed in the pages, including culture, language, war, religion and media. All these however are viewed through a prism that forces us to ask questions about change and the constant war between tradition and modernity.

The authors of these pieces include Linda Orando, Kangere, Edna Namara, Joachim Buwembo, A.K. Kaiza, Caroline Ariba, Joseph Elunya Sr., Regina Asinde, Aliker P’Ocitti, Achelam D. Kinyera, Ssenkaaba, and Flavia Nassaka.

Each of them takes us on a personal journey either of what they have lived through, or of answers they have sought from especially the elders. This is what makes the book a lively and thought-provoking piece.

Dance of Death

Regina Asinde’s Dance of Death in which she shares her personal struggle where witchcraft wreaked havoc on her life and family, allows the reader to understand what that experience does to a person’s mental, physical and emotional health.

A Bright Gold Ray

In the same way Edna Namara’s A Bright Gold Ray, reminds us of the people in our lives who have had a profound influence on us.

Her grandmother who raised her is the person Namara pays homage to, revealing a close bond the two had, even, in death.

The Words Died in my Mouth

And in Achelam D. Kinyera’s The Words Died in my Mouth, one is likely to laugh and nod vigorously at the parts where he writes about words, sentences and phrases, some of them slang, some of them words made from fusing different languages together, that he used as a child but which have since disappeared because of a change in culture and in people.

Mountain, Ostrich and Giraffe

The stories are also eye-opening. A.K. Kaiza’s Mountain, Ostrich and Giraffe: A Journey through the Ateker land of Karamoja helps one to begin to understand the nuances of the area, and why as he writes, correctly so, that it is “Uganda’s most isolated and misunderstood region”. Kaiza traverses hundreds of kilometres, climbs the slopes of Mt Moroto and ventures into Turkana in northern Kenya, all the while seeking out elders in the region to share their history, experiences and thoughts about the future.

All this provides a rich understanding of the people and the region.

The Once – and Future?

The same can be said for Joachim Buwembo’s The Once – and Future? – Clans of Buganda in which he shows the importance and reverence given to the clan system and how it can be used for more than social coherence including fighting against climate change and mobilising development financing.

Staying true to the title of the book, all the authors present us with questions as a community, but also as individuals. Urando wonders if we can find it in our hearts to less individualistic. Ariba queries what happens to people’s livelihoods in rural areas in this day and age, now that the village is no longer as communal as it used to be. Elunya invites us to ponder on the standoff between traditional beliefs and contemporary religion and what the divide causes. P’Ocitti takes us back to the war that occurred in northern Uganda, asking whether everyone involved has truly received justice. Nassaka lets us know that while people with mental health challenges still face stigma, awareness is growing and things can and should get better.

Plaudits

Conte and Twongyeirwe must be applauded for arranging all these works together, and ensuring that though each author had a unique style and story, they all merged well as different pieces of one whole. Some pieces are quite short, it feels like the writer has starved us of more interesting information; others are quite long and it will take the reader patience to turn page after page of their work. But, all are unique, thought-provoking and well-written, and certainly worth the price and one’s time.