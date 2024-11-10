Cancer survivor Rusia accepted her fate but trusted love

Rusia Okiriza Bariho was diagnosed with cancer in January 2022.

“After I gave birth to our child we went to see our gynaecologist,” she says.

Her husband advised her to tell the gynaecologist what he had felt in her left breast two months prior.

“When I told him, he (gynaecologist) advised us to do a scan of the left breast and the ovaries. The ovaries were okay but the results of the breast scan did not look good,” Rusia recalls, adding that the gynaecologist referred her to the specialists.

He also gave them the recommendation letters.

“I did a mammogram test and when the results came out I did not know what the terminologies meant. The following day, a mass was removed from my breast and tested. I was told that I had breast cancer.”

The Oribags Innovations proprietor carried out another test in her armpit a few days later and the samples came out positive - cancer cells in her armpit.

She was then advised to do a CT scan which showed that she had liver cancer with slim chances of survival.

“I started doing palliative care and I saw my life-changing. I was nervous about dying and leaving my family. I was told that I had less than a month to live,” she explains.

Rusia accepted her fate and started preparing for her final hours.

In January 2022, a photographer was invited to their house so that she could take pictures of Rusia to be used during the funeral.

“I knew that my chances of living were slim and I want to thank God for preserving my life and making it possible that I can breathe on my own,” she says.

After her one-month-to-live period elapsed, she became positive.

Then, one day while exercising with her husband she collapsed.

“We did not know that I had tumors in my spine,” she recalls.

Tragedy

With the newly discovered spine complications, they visited several hospitals for consultations.

“I could not stand or walk. Moving my hands was so difficult. I was diagnosed with a tumor that had already eaten the spine,” Rusia remembers.

For a second time, she was told nothing could be done for her and was advised to go home and wait for her death.

In July 2023, her husband decided to travel to Kabale to prepare her final resting place when he was involved in an accident.

“I could not imagine what had happened but all that went through my mind was what I was going to do now that he was also incapacitated,” the 39-year-old says.

At that point in her health journey, she was so weak and had attendants catering to her every need.

But God was on their side.

As her husband recovered, they travelled to India for further tests and treatment. It was confirmed that she had missing vertebrae in her spine.

Vertebrae are individual bones of the spine are the vertebrae. These are the building blocks of the spinal column. The vertebrae protect and support the spinal cord.

“We were told there was no technology that could be used to grow the bones again apart from a spine surgery and reconstruction. I got implants that enabled me to walk again,” the mother of four adds.

After the surgery, she did radiation and chemotherapy. The chemotherapy was in the form of tablets.

Rusia and her husband stayed in India until she regained her strength to travel back to Kampala.

Lifestyle changes

For three years now Rusia has not worn shoes which she believes is therapy for her entire body among other reasons.

“The barefoot walk is a priceless therapy that is older than our ancestors. However, it is not given the credit that it deserves. It helps immensely with anxiety and depression disorders,” she explains, adding that the therepy was applied following recommendation by specialists assigned to her.

“I still walk barefoot even in my better health condition. All the vital body organs are connected to the feet so by tapping into the natural electrons in the ground I supply all the vital organs with nutrients that I cannot quantify,” she notes.

She also does meditation, nature walks and enjoys dancing.

“Music is a powerful therapy that has helped me when I was sick music helped me,” she explains.

Food diet change

Rusia highlights the role of nutrition in her cancer survival journey.

“You become what your body eats. I did not know that the foods I used to eat would fuel the cancer in the body and create an enabling environment until I got cancer,” she says, acknowledging that she changed her diet to natural foods rich in nutrients such as pumpkin leaves, beans and unpeeled matooke. She also takes a lot of almonds, chia and pumpkin seeds.

“I have been taken through what I should be eating so that my body is supported and I do not eat processed foods or take any alcoholic drinks.. I eat in bits according to my body mass Index , ”Rusia notes.

“I try to prevent stress by creating positive vibes around me,”she explains.

“I have seen cancer survivors and thrivers conquering cancer with the right foods,” she says.

Lessons from cancer journey

“True love heals throughout this cancer journey. My husband never left my side, he has been a genuine person and I pray God continues to use him,” Rusia says, adding that she learnt the power God wields.

“I have done surgeries, reconstruction and chemotherapy and everything else needed but I am amazed by the supreme God that I serve,” she explains.

Rusia has learnt the power of dance and music.

“Music and dance have helped me, I grateful to all the entrepreneurs in the music space for using their natural talents to minister to people,”Rusia notes.

Partnerships.

The Rusia Bariho Initiative aims to create awareness of cancer. She shares her story with other cancer survivors.

“We give awareness to patients especially those that are not able to feed and take care of themselves. The Initiative has a partnership with some cancer palliative Centers. “I have classes for cooking where cancer caregivers learn how to cook for their patients and packages of emotional wellness for the cancer caregivers,” she notes.

Advice

She says it is important to keep positive and have faith in God.