Caroline Namara uses film to tell local stories from hills of Kabale

“There is so much potential in Uganda. But we need more support—more platforms, more collaboration, more trust in our own talent,” she adds.

East Africa has seen a steady rise in creative expression. Filmmakers from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda have gained international recognition in recent years, with some being featured on platforms such as Netflix and showcased during global festivals.

“Women’s stories are often not told, or when they are, they are told with the wrong lens. That needs to change, ” says Namara.

She believes in authentic representation—of women, communities, and Uganda itself. One film that deeply moved her was A Beautiful Mind, based on the life of a mathematician, John Nash.

She cried while watching it, especially seeing how mental illness affected not just Nash, but also his wife.

“That film reminded me how invisible some struggles are and how powerful it is to stand by someone through their darkest times,’’ she shares her film review. This is the kind of emotional honesty and authenticity that Namara hopes to incorporate in her work. The filmmaker is now focused on expanding her portfolio and working on more feature films.

Her goal is to create stories that make people feel something—joy, reflection, pride and even pain. She wants her work to spark conversations, bring visibility to under-represented communities and give girls from places such as Kabale a reason to believe in their dreams.

“I do not need a big stage. Just give me a camera, a story, and my hills,” Namara speaks about what makes her life complete. As Uganda continues to grow its creative economy and as East Africa builds more bridges through film, voices such as Namara’s are critical .

ACTION: Namara (left) in the field shooting film content. PHOTO/EDGAR BATTE

She may be working from a quiet corner of the country, but her vision is bolder and her voice is clearer. She is not just filming stories—she is making space for them.

Namara also reminds us that some of the best cinema does not come from the centre, but from the edges—from where the clouds touch the hills, and the dreamers dare to stay. She is curious, loves meaningful conversations and spending time with people who inspire her. One of her greatest inspirations is her mother.

“She taught me that if Plan A doesn’t work, I can explore plan B or even X,Y and Z. She’s resilient and believes in me.”