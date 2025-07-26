Carving through agony: Art that speaks, listens

Long before her sculptures stood in galleries, they lived in silence, in the hushed corners of a home where a man was dying and a woman refused to leave his side. When HIV/Aids came into Dr Lilian Nabulime’s life, it didn’t knock. It crept in quietly, stealing health, joy, and eventually, companionship. But what it didn’t take was her will to stay. While others whispered and withdrew, she stayed.

She fed him, comforted him, and watched him fade, all while the world around them looked away. And in that painful silence, something powerful began to take form. Out of grief, she carved defiance. Out of stigma, she sculpted empathy. Today, Dr Nabulime is one of Uganda’s most respected artists—a sculptor whose work speaks boldly of pain, memory, healing, and womanhood.

She works with wood, soap and found materials. She works with stories—some broken, some buried, all beautifully human. She has journeyed in art school at the bedside of her husband and continues in a garden where fallen trees are given new life, and silence is sculpted into truth.

‘I chose to stay’

When HIV/Aids struck, it didn’t just take lives, but community, dignity, and voices. In Uganda, as in much of Africa, being HIV-positive came with an unbearable silence. The disease was a whisper and shadow. It wasn’t just a medical diagnosis; it was a sentence of isolation. Families fell silent. Friends walked away. Even love became afraid to speak.

For Dr Nabulime, it was more than theory. It was her life. Her husband was sick. She knew something was wrong long before he said it. But even when the signs became visible—weight loss, chronic illness—denial hovered like a curtain around their home. “He wouldn’t talk about it,” she says. “He wouldn’t even take his medication openly. He hid it. I was caring for him alone.” And when she reached out for help, silence echoed back. “Friends who were doctors, counsellors—even they turned away.

Some knew, but no one wanted to be associated with it. Everyone was afraid.” In a time when so many distanced themselves from the afflicted, she chose to stay. She cooked, cleaned and attended to his every need. She listened to his frustration. She watched him disappear slowly.“I was exhausted,” she says.

“But I chose to be present. I chose to stay.” That choice to stay, witness, and feel would change the trajectory of her art forever. At the time, Dr Nabulime was already a sculptor and lecturer at Makerere University. She had explored themes of identity and transformation, often using found wood —roots and stumps —to tell stories about nature, struggle, and form. But her husband’s illness forced her to reckon with deeper layers of pain and purpose. This disease didn’t just destroy the body,” she reflects. “It destroyed relationships, trust, and conversation. It robbed people of their place in the world.”

A hunger to create

But she refused to let it rob her voice. From her caregiving emerged a hunger to create not just for beauty, but for meaning as well. Her home studio became a refuge where emotion met material. Her grief sharpened her artistic eye.

“I had questions that words couldn’t answer,” she says. “So I sculpted.” Driven by this new calling, she applied for a practice-based PhD at Newcastle University in the UK. Her focus: exploring sculpture as a communication tool for HIV/Aids awareness. In her proposal, she wasn’t speaking as an academic but as a woman who had lived the silence and survived it.

In Newcastle, she began working with soap - a material both fragile and cleansing. It became a metaphor. “Soap is about washing. But how do you wash off shame? How do you cleanse grief?” she asks. Her soap sculptures embedded genital forms, sanitary products, and symbols of infection and resilience.

They were delicate, but they cut deep. These were sculptures that made audiences uncomfortable, and that was the point. The artist remembers one piece—a ring-shaped soap intended to promote condom use. In the UK, it was misinterpreted as a sex toy.

“That’s when I realised,” she says with a dry chuckle, “I was sculpting for Ugandans, but I was in the wrong cultural space.” The misunderstanding underscored a truth that would follow her work: art must be rooted in context. It must speak the language of those it seeks to reach. So she returned home. And here, in Uganda, her work found its heartbeat. When she shared her soap sculptures with women living with HIV in communities like Namuwongo and Naguru, both Kampala City suburbs, they didn’t misunderstand - they understood too well. Many cried.

“They said: ‘This is exactly what it feels like to live with the virus,’” she recalls. The sculptures gave these women a way to speak about their bodies, fears, and hopes. “They felt seen,” she says.

“They felt heard.” Still, there were challenges. Community health organisations told her the sculptures were too big to carry into rural villages. So she began creating smaller pieces - just as emotionally powerful, but easy to transport. She crafted tiny torsos out of soap, embedded with objects representing the female experience — birth, illness, sexuality, strength. “When women saw their stories in sculpture, they opened up. The art helped them speak. It gave them permission to heal.”

Dr Nabulime’s work doesn’t just speak, it listens. Her studio is not just a space of production, but of deep reflection. While she has experimented with chains, soda cans, metal, and fabric, her greatest love remains wood. Not the polished, commercial kind, but wood that the world has abandoned. “I never cut down a tree,” she says.

“I work with dead wood- cleared, fallen, discarded. In a way, I’m rescuing what the world has thrown away.” To Dr Nabulime, wood is memory. Each knot, crack, and scar tells a story. “Wood is warm,” she explains. “It remembers. When I carve it, I’m uncovering what it has seen.” Her sculptures, sometimes towering or intimate, are forms of survival. Even as her work evolved, her ethos remained clear: Art is not decoration. It is a declaration. She has exhibited around the world- from the Johannesburg Biennale in South Africa to galleries in London, United Kingdom, and Nairobi in Kenya, but Lily Gardens in Kyanja remains her centre. The studio she named after herself and her daughters is where memory lives.

Each sculpture is placed with care, surrounded by nature, like spirits in a grove. “I’m building something lasting,” she says. “Not just for me, but for other artists, for the women who’ve walked this road, for future conversations.” For more than two decades, she taught at Makerere University, mentoring countless artists to find their voices.

As Head of the Sculpture Department, she insisted on more than technique. “I told my students: don’t just make things people will like. Make work that means something. Make art that matters.” Even in retirement, she hasn’t stopped. She continues to sculpt, teach privately, and prepare Lily Gardens for public viewing.

She envisions it as a gallery, a teaching space, and a living archive of social commentary. Her themes have expanded to address climate change, gender-based violence, Covid-19, and maternal health. Yet her work remains anchored in her lived experience. Her husband’s illness didn’t destroy her. It ignited her. “Being present for him taught me what it means to listen,” she says.

“It taught me that love is in the staying. And it taught me that silence can be carved into something powerful.” In a world that often abandons the sick, the broken, and the forgotten, Dr Nabulime holds them close. She sculpts their stories. She makes their absence visible. She turns pain into form. And in her hands, nothing is ever truly lost.

