Sheila Tusiime's bold vision for 2024: Championing mental health and empowering the girl child

As the curtain falls on 2023, journalist and news anchor Sheila Tusiime is looking ahead with a heart full of purpose and a resolve to redefine her influence. Known for her poise on screen, Sheila now seeks to channel her visibility into advocacy that resonates beyond the newsroom. For her, the coming year will be about two pressing priorities: mental health awareness and the empowerment of the girl child.

“This year has been heavy,” Sheila began, her tone reflective. “We’ve lost people—good people—because they were battling silently. And as journalists, we’ve told those stories, over and over, but how often do we pause to ask ourselves, ‘What more can I do?’”

As one of the most recognizable faces in journalism, she has reported on stories that shape lives and influence perceptions. Her mission? To champion mental health awareness and girl child empowerment with a focus, purpose, and passion that could redefine advocacy in Uganda and beyond.

“This year has been an eye-opener,” Sheila reflected, her words deliberate and heartfelt. “The stories I’ve covered and the losses we’ve collectively mourned have made me realize how much more there is to do. We speak of change, but now I want to embody it. I want 2024 to be the year I become intentional—intentional about mental health and about empowering the girl child.”

The Rising Crisis of Mental Health

Mental health has been a simmering crisis worldwide, and Uganda is no exception. Yet it remains a taboo topic, cloaked in stigma and misunderstanding. Sheila sees this as one of her greatest opportunities to make a difference.

“For years, I’ve watched how mental health has been treated as an afterthought in our society. But this year, something shifted. We’ve heard too many stories of people suffering in silence, people we’ve lost because they felt invisible. I want to change that narrative,” Sheila said, her voice unwavering.

Her plan is as ambitious as it is inclusive. Sheila envisions partnerships with mental health organizations, grassroots activists, and policymakers to amplify the message of awareness and acceptance. “As a journalist, I’ve told these stories, but now I want to be part of the solution. I want to use my platform, my voice, and my influence to normalize conversations about mental health. Together, we can build a society where seeking help is seen as strength, not weakness.”

A Lifeline for the Girl Child

Equally close to Sheila’s heart is the plight of the girl child. Despite strides in education and gender equality, countless girls still face barriers that prevent them from realizing their full potential. From early marriages to lack of access to quality education, the challenges are immense—but Sheila believes they’re not insurmountable.





“I see the girl child as a beacon of hope, a force of potential that can change communities, countries, and the world. But too often, her dreams are cut short. I want to be a part of changing that story,” she said.





Sheila plans to work with organizations dedicated to girl child education, mentorship, and skills development. Beyond financial support, she aims to provide mentorship and create opportunities for young girls to learn, grow, and thrive.

“I don’t just want to speak for them—I want to stand with them, to help them find their own voices. Whether it’s through training, advocacy, or simply showing them what’s possible, I’m ready to give back in any way I can.”

A Call to Collective Action

For Sheila, this journey is not about personal accolades but about sparking a movement. She is inviting everyone—individuals, corporations, nonprofits, and policymakers—to join her in this mission.

“This isn’t just about me. It’s about us as a society. Mental health and the empowerment of girls aren’t isolated issues—they’re the foundation of a thriving, equitable community. If we come together, we can create a ripple effect of change that touches lives for generations.”

A Legacy in the Making

Sheila’s vision for 2024 is bold, but it’s rooted in a deep sense of purpose and possibility. Her decision to focus on mental health and the girl child represents a shift not just in her career but in how public figures can redefine their influence.

“I’ve spent years in the public eye, but I’ve come to realize that visibility is not enough. True influence lies in what you do with the platform you’ve been given. For me, that means stepping out of my comfort zone and into spaces where real change happens.”