Chronicles of strengths, vulnerabilities & victories

Title: The Discarded Brick: Volume Two

Author: Emmanuel N. Mukanga

Pages: 389

Price: Shs80,000

Availability: African Studies Bookstore

Published: 2001

Sometimes a writer is greater than their writings. Sometimes, too, the poet is greater than their poetry. That is why Romantic poet Lord Byron's flamboyant personality and scandalous life made his person and everything it attended with, more exciting than his poetry itself, especially during his peak popularity in the early 1800s. His personal story, one of rebelliousness and moral abandon, billboarded his public image, if you will, as an unchained force of nature captured by the mythical Byronic hero. Consequently, his fascinatingly turbulent life often overshadowed the literary merit of his poems. When an artist is greater than their work, it could be the natural course of things, or it could be out of conscious effort. The latter is well illustrated in The Dummy, a 1962 episode of The Twilight Zone. In that installment, the ventriloquist, Jerry Etherson, becomes increasingly paranoid and believes his dummy, Willie, is alive and plotting against him. This leads him to try to replace Willie with a new dummy.

It is hard to say where I would place Emmanuel N. Mukanga on these two scores. His highly readable trilogy,- a series of three related works, typically books, movies, or plays, that are connected by a common subject, theme, or characters, The Discarded Brick directs your attention to his uncommon life.

The subtitle to the book is “An African Autobiography In 26 Countries on three Continents, A Trilogy In 3 Seasons” for crying out loud. That alone is enough to peak one’s curiosity about the autho Who is this guy, you are likely to ask. Well, let’s find out by getting a snapshot about what his story is about: “Set in Africa, Europe and North America. It is about the travels and experiences of Emmanuel N. Mukanga who even in childhood, would be moved to a different location every three to five years. Born in the British Protectorate of Uganda, the changing political and economic fortunes of his post-independence homeland and region led to thousands of his country people to flee and go look for greener pastures all over the world.

This desire for a better and safer world is a human desire and in Europe and North America, Emmanuel found people from other countries, in pursuit of happiness. Back home, not everyone was happy to co-exist with him. Fears and intrigue led to a family split, legal battles and irreconcilable differences. He and his siblings became a pariah to be avoided like a pest.”You can see how the author would be more attractive than his words, right? I am not taking away anything from the author’s writing skills. He has all the tools to chisel out a powerful accounting of his illustrious life. And he has used those tools well here.

I am just reminding you that most Ugandans have not enjoyed the kind of exposure Mukanga takes for granted, particularly when blended with his priceless professional experiences.

One is impelled to know more about the man behind the works, as opposed to learning more about his works. Thankfully, however, this author’s personality is chiefly accessible through his words. So, you get a package deal of him and his words when you read him. This 389-page book is not one thing. It is about many things. The author chronicles his strengths and vulnerabilities, victories and setbacks, loves and losses, hurt and happiness in a way that keep you turning each page. Some areas are admittedly slow. It is true. Life often grinds to a halt, especially when “life happens”. That is why the book’s slow areas are its most authentic. Overall, though, you will be enchanted, educated and enriched by this autobiography about a man who lives life on his own terms.



