Corporate routine bored Aanyu into self employment

For years, Barbara Aanyu had built a versatile career, working across eight different companies in sectors ranging from education, health to marketing with NGOs, government institutions and the private sector. Early in her line of work, she distinguished herself as a high-achieving professional, excelling in roles from sales and marketing manager to general manager, all while nurturing a deep passion for art and design. “The sales and marketing department positions you in a life of constant hustling, since there are deliverables you must meet to prove results. I worked tirelessly to hit my targets, and this exposure built my confidence and sharpened my ability to engage with different kinds of people, both professionally and socially,” Aanyu says.

However, despite her strong career track record, a quiet dissatisfaction lingered beneath the surface. Aanyu felt her work had become very routine and repetitive, with a pay that never quite matched the effort she put in. The rigid company policies limited development and creativity, which further constrained her and left her unable to fully tap into her potential. “It was a corporate cage. I was always following a blueprint someone else designed, fulfilling someone else’s vision and not spreading my wings to what I loved,” Aanyu adds. Along her career journey, she honed skills in graphics design, something that allowed her to earn extra income by taking on a few client orders.

“I found satisfaction in my side hustle because I realised my creativity was selling the product, so I silently registered my company, although without much dedication,” she says. While primarily focused on her formal employment, she kept the side hustle active. At one of the companies she was working, the quiet frustration came to a brutal halt when, at seven months pregnant, she was forced to resign. With no savings and faced with the uncertainty of motherhood, the abrupt dismissal left her in an extremely vulnerable position. She recalls the terrifying reality of going to the hospital to give deliver with no money in her pocket, but praying that her former employer does not cancel her medical card.

In that moment of crisis, she realised she needed to take control of her destiny. She looked for another job to be able to source for money to take care of her family, and after signing her second year contract, the people she had left back in the small business were running it on losses and at some point the business shut down. Aanyu could not believe it. However, this turned out to be the wake-up call she needed to leave formal employment and pursue her long-held dream of entrepreneurship.

Beginning from scratch

Although it did not really occur to her that a day would come when she would finally fold, in 2019, when many companies grappled with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Aanyu saw an unexpected opportunity. The disruptions in corporate routines and shifts in consumer behaviour created a space for innovation, and she decided it was time to fully launch Lady Umbrella Promotions Limited, a gift shop and a company she had registered years earlier as a side project. With a start-up capital of Shs500,000, she began producing her own samples, drawing inspiration from products she saw online, and showcasing them on Facebook to attract clients.

She focused on creating personalised gifts and handcrafted items that told stories and resonated deeply with her audience. As a creative who invested heavily in research, she came across the concept of money hampers and majorly the explosion box, a tiered gift box that would spring open with photos and personalised messages. It was a unique idea that she had adopted from abroad. “I experimented with crafting my own version, and when it turned out successful, I uploaded a video online. The clip quickly went viral, generating a surge of orders and attracting other creatives who reached out for tips on how to do the same,” Aanyu notes.

This initial success taught her that while large contracts from government agencies and NGOs seemed lucrative, they often came with low profit margins and delayed payments. For her, the small, consistent “gifting” orders from individual clients have since provided a steady cash flow necessary to keep the business alive and to also take care of her family.

Challenges and sacrifices

Like any other business, the creative space requires dedication, resilience, and constant innovation. For Aanyu, sustaining her innovation came with a unique set of challenges. “With most of the income reinvested into the business, I had to make difficult decisions, often putting the company’s needs above personal comfort. At one point, when my husband also lost his job, we had to give up our rented home and live with our children in the same space we used as our office,” Aanyu recalls.

With trends constantly evolving and client tastes varying widely, meeting expectations can be challenging. Custom orders, in particular, demand meticulous attention to detail, timely delivery, and consistent quality. Aanyu, who now employs three people, often spends long hours crafting products, troubleshooting supply issues, and developing new designs to stay ahead of the competition. Additionally, managing cash flow was a constant concern, as large contracts from companies often came with low profit margins and delayed payments, sometimes forcing her to take out bank loans. To overcome this, Aanyu focused on securing smaller, consistent orders from individual clients.

Building sustainability

From its humble beginnings, Lady Umbrella Promotions Limited has evolved into a multifaceted enterprise, now encompassing four distinct entities; creations, events, gifts, and trainings. Aanyu has strategically invested in marketing, utilising both traditional and digital platforms to broaden her audience and enhance brand visibility. She has also cultivated strategic partnerships, collaborating with other creatives and businesses to diversify offerings and strengthen her market presence. These include collaborations with local artisans, event planners, and corporate clients, Looking ahead, Aanyu plans to relocate her business back to the city centre, creating a website where people can easily order products at their convenience, explore new markets such as China and mentor others and to also create more eco-friendly products.



