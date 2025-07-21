Dear blast from the past, maybe it’s time to move on

I know that in your heyday, you used to be the most sought-after in the industry. In fact, like you have told me very many times, you turned around all the companies that were wise enough to headhunt and hire you. Their numbers spiked, you and your team made magic, thanks to you and your Midas touch. And I do not dispute all of these things.





In fact, it is a joy listening to you regale me with all these tales of grandeur and past achievement. I see it is your happy place, judging by the way your eyes light up when you talk about it. On the 81st time you told me about your achievements, I spotted a tear in the corner of your left eye. I have learnt a few good lessons from your stories, but at some point, you will have to stop.

The problem is that everyone in your circle of influence has already been severally bombarded with you and your past glory. Dear friend, it was nice while it lasted, but there is today, another opportunity to set a new record. So maybe it is time to quit gazing into the past, recalibrate your settings, and appreciate today too. This is in no way to trivialise what brought you so much joy, success, and popularity, but things change, fade, and go out of form. What worked yesterday might not necessarily work today. Tastes evolve, audience needs change, and even you change. Heard of that saying, adapt or die? Yeah, you need some of that now. You are not alone in this Lala land. We all have our moments. Even the high and mighty.

Take our dear leader, for instance. Most times, he likes to pepper his speeches or lectures with, “In 1986 when we…” True, it was no mean feat what they achieved. Few among us would make that kind of sacrifice, especially today in the soft life and laxizale era.

So we acknowledge the sacrifice and love to hear our history from someone who was actually there. But be honest, after you have heard those stories more than 10, 20 times, don’t you low-key roll your eyes every time you hear the phrase, “In 1986 when we…” Okay fine, so you are apolitical. What about that workmate (not you) who is always telling all and sundry how back then in 1645 they used to be at office by 3am because they were so committed, they used to get done with work by 11am and would then hold high level earth shattering meetings on how to be become a fortune global 500 company.

They used to go without pay sometimes because their level of commitment surpassed any form of financial need, how it was okay for supervisors to verbally abuse and bully junior employees because it was considered an honour to be insulted by company royalty with a PhD.

How challenging a concept brought by leadership was unpardonable, unfathomable, because leadership is always right. All this is usually said to put down the young and or new turks in the organisation and refusal to accept that, like the t-rex, some ways of doing things go extinct or are exposed for the injustices that they actually are.

I do not know if your parents ever told you this but my father and his brothers used to say that when they were school going children in the village, they would walk 85km barefoot to and from school through forests with dragons dens and cannibal snakes and then climb mountains, swim through rivers just to make it to school to learn about Zwangendaba and then back home.

And that even with all this hardship, they managed to make it from remote village schools to reputable secondary schools such as Kings College, Budo, to Makerere University, and even further their education abroad and return home and build this country. This was said to make us children of these days (those days) realise how ungrateful and spoiled we are because we had asked for transport money.