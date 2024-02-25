Digital taxes are upending growth, says Nile Breweries boss

You are familiar with at least one of his products. His target market is the populace, which the company adores since Ugandans drink daily to cheer themselves up on bad days and remember the good ones. And because his company sells more, the tax authority now makes the most of Nile Breweries Ltd (NBL) ability to sell to the masses by collecting large sums of money in value-added tax (VAT) and local excise duty (LED).

However, in its short year in office, Mr Adu Rando’s administration has engaged in some battles that it did not initiate. Last year, NBL was hit with a Shs18.5 billion tax liability just before Christmas. Businesses were at the time calculating their turnover, giving out Christmas gifts, and considering what offer to make their customers.

URA imposed VAT on the beer maker for sales to its distribution agencies that were intended to export to the DRC and South Sudan after realising that, between January and August 2021 and September and December, the products were still within the country’s borders. Additionally, NBL’s documents for tax filings had disparities in its export invoices and returns. NBL appealed the case in the high court.

Although this is concerning for the company, Mr Rando’s business acumen and resilience speak volumes about his drive for the Ugandan beer manufacturing company. When he was younger and still living in his native Brazil, his true dream was to become a volleyball star. As a young adult, he participated in both national and international competitions. He later won a scholarship to study in the US and chose to attend University in California after playing junior volleyball for Brazil’s national team.

But after some time, aged about 24, he realised that if he continued to be an athlete he would not be able to reach the heights he imagined.

“I made up my mind to quit volleyball when I was still young … I understood that there was some deadline for me to go to something else for a career; otherwise, I would likely stay in that space, which is great, but I wasn’t very sure if that was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he says.

“And I think most of the things I learned and applied in the world of today in terms of teamwork and leadership are from that level of team sport competition. Some people struggle [in business leadership roles] because they didn’t have the same kind of experience,” he adds.

Curious, aspirational

When you talk to Mr Rando, you will find that he is a curious and aspirational person. This partially explains his position as the head of the boardroom of one of Uganda’s biggest companies.

He wakes up every day to think about the company that manufactures Nile Special, Nile Special Stout, Club Pilsener, Eagle Lager, Eagle Extra, Eagle Dark and Castle Lite. On his appointment, the company’s executives indicated their demands—growth and expansion of NBL’s existing brands and portfolios.

“I had to learn at a very young age to respect my teammates, to work very hard to win things, to be ambitious enough to compete at a high level, to respect hierarchy and to be clear and honest about what you say for the good of your team. And I have learnt that a team objective is more important than yourself. And this is how they are applied in the proper world,” he beams.

He is cheerful and genuinely enthusiastic about what he does; you can see it burning in his eyes. He does not appear to be the perfect core-furnished managing director with a serious attitude that only cares about return to investors and how his brand is doing in the market.

Married to an American woman, Mr Rando is a father of two daughters. He is teaching both to play volleyball and they have advanced to the yearly competition held by the International Schools of East Africa. When the office drains him, he spends time with them while building the dopamine that will determine the sustainability of the company whose proprietors cashed out more than Shs200 billion to set up.

“This is the only year that both of them will play together, and they are fighting for the championship. I am helping as an assistant couch because I have been pushing them on the weekends.

Fresh beginnings

Mr Rando is a new boss in a new country, despite having 20 years of management experience at the largest brewer in the world, AB InBev, the owner of NBL as well. If there is one thing he excels at, it is sales and commercial marketing, which he has spent his entire career doing.

After rising through the ranks in operations for 13 years in Brazil, he was sent to China. While there, he worked for an additional five years, before joining the east African market to work for Tanzania Breweries Ltd. as the head of sales and commercial.

There, he assumed responsibility for overseeing digital sales and project execution in five nations: Tanzania, Uganda, Mozambique, Botswana, and Zambia. Today, that legacy is threatened. He had earlier alluded to the fact that the Ugandan market has a small adult population and a significant amount of alcohol consumed albeit illegally. That notwithstanding, the number in question is significantly higher than in any other place he has managed the beer business.

“We measured this in the region with the volume of beer divided by the population. Uganda’s per capita consumption is between eight and nine litres. In more developed countries like Latin America, per capita consumption numbers range from 40 to 60 litres. But it also shows that Uganda has more space to grow,” he says.

“In more regional markets such as Zambia, the number is about 14 litres of consumption per person,” he adds.

Digital tax stamps

His products are occasionally shaken in trade, in part because of the price of digital tax stamps (DTS)—a vice most manufacturers shudder at. According to Mr Rando, they are actually not a bad thing because they help the government keep track of all these manufactured goods that are produced in the country, which helps them decide what taxes should be charged and how much they should cost.

But at what cost? Data from the taxman shows that digital tax stamps for alcoholic beverages are priced from Shs35 to Shs17.

Mischievously, Mr Rando informs me that the market needs alternatives because digital tax stamps are too expensive and that a significant portion of the money paid for them goes to the stamp issuer rather than being “used in the economy.”

What are they?

DTS are real stamps made of paper that have codes and security features to stop tax leaks. They are affixed to products or their packaging to facilitate the tracking of a product’s movement by manufacturers and traders, as well as the government’s easy monitoring of tax compliance.

The government intends to use this measure to prevent some disturbing tax fraud and related illicit financial flows perpetrated by several multinational corporations in the country, as well as to limit breeding grounds for transfer pricing manipulations, but the country’s manufacturers argue that it increases their operational costs.

Trade between two or more subsidiaries at prices intended to sway markets or fool tax authorities is known as transfer pricing. It is not inherently offensive or illegal, but the deceptive aspect of it is.

Block chain technology per Mr Rando is one of the best alternatives available on the market, and it costs half as much as DTS.

“If manufacturers slash 90 percent of the money they put in digital taxes and invest it in the country, I am sure they would produce another wave of growth. And this also pushes some companies away from being formal because of these costs and some of the bureaucracy that is,” he says.

Although their discussions are still ongoing, a number of manufacturers affiliated with the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) have met with tax authorities and the Committee on Economic Growth regarding these issues.

Other pain points

Even if this issue is resolved, Mr Rando’s business will not escape other market problems either.

Illegal alcohol sales taint its market space. The same is true with cigarettes—British American Tobacco Uganda (BATU), the company that makes them, is haunted by illicit cigarette trade which still linger in the Ugandan market.

For the last two years, BATU has documented complaints regarding the matter in its financial filings. This problem has even haunted Uganda’s regional counterparts like Kenya where a number of cigarette manufacturers closed shop, refusing to compete in such a market with minimal returns.

NBL has always been plagued by taxes, even before Mr Rando rose to the top of its management. Records from the taxman show that the company is among the top taxpayers in the nation, but a 30 percent excise duty imposed on its brew compelled it to close its Chibuku production line in 2018.

The NBL executives expressed their dissatisfaction to the government for not fulfilling their promise of a tax holiday during the factory setup and for taxing the factory for the five years prior to its closure.

After four years, the tax was reduced from the previous 20 percent, or Shs230 per litre, to 12 percent, or effective July 1, 2022, or Shs150 per litre.

These are bumps in the road in the business world, particularly for CEOs who have demanding shareholders for returns, but Mr Rando is confident that the struggle will be worthwhile.

This is because, starting with his volleyball classes as a teenager, he was raised in a world of sports that’s keen on competitions and inventively composed brevity.