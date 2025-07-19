I wish I could tell you that the subject of this article is coming live from Ntinda. We renewed a homegrown response to the literary profusion going around us in full flower. But I cannot tell you that, sadly. Still, we are here now. You and I. So, let’s talk about where this is coming from, in real time. The beauty of words is that they can go where you cannot go. That’s how words reach me in Ntinda. They come from all over the world. This time, however, they come from closer to home. And that’s East Africa, where Ntinda is located. The literary world is about to receive a gift in form of Anthology of East African Literature. This new book, featuring thae works of more than 50 contributors from more than 10 countries, promises to be a granary of artistic abundance. With more than 300 pages of literary art, this anthology is a rich tapestry of poems and short stories that draw from the African oral storytelling tradition. As you might be aware, oral traditions in Africa were the central modes of communication.

They served well in transmitting generational values from one historical juncture to another. They are deeply rooted in African mores and norms, predating written history and serving as the primary means of transporting a cultural continuity to a higher plane of shared understanding. These traditions include storytelling, proverbs, songs, dances, and various rituals. Griots, in West Africa, are prominent figures who play a crucial role in preserving and sharing these traditions. The poetry section of the anthology is rich and sundry, reflecting the diverse spectrum of literary expression to be found across the East African region. From playful use of verb repetition to create a sense of frequency and emphasis, to the conversational form of Ngonjera, readers will find a wide range of styles and themes. The truest purport of poetry lies in its power to evoke emotions; the kind of emotions that make you want to fall in love or storm the Bastille. Poems, through the conveyance of sometimes extravagant imagery, relate profound meaning through carefully chosen words and rhythmic language.

The phrase "poetry is the best words in the best order" comes to mind when we talk about carefully chosen words. This is a famous quote attributed to the poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge. It highlights the importance of carefully chosen words and their arrangement in conjuring the kind of poetry that makes you want to turn to the person next to you and declare: Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? Thou art more lovely and more temperate. The short stories section is equally diverse, covering a range of societal and personal issues. From terrorism to romantic cravings, political disenchantment to justice and gender equality issues, the writings in this section showcase some of the finest writing in terms of both form and meaning. “We are excited to present Anthology of East African Literature to the world,” says Josh Mali, one of the editors.

“This book is a fitting gift to the lovers of literary art in this first quarter of the 21st Century, and we hope readers will enjoy the rich variety of masterfully crafted pieces that it contains.” Featuring the works of renowned writers such as Beverley Nambozo Nsengiyunva, Lydia Kasese, and Billy Kahora, this anthology promises to be a must-read for anyone with a love for literary art. The book is set to be released soon, and readers can pre-order it now to ensure they get their copy as soon as it’s available. For more information about a Anthology of East African Literature, please visit the publisher’s website. The editors are available for interview.



